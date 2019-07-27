Trump seeks to avoid slapping Turkey with sanctions over missile deal

You are here

The billionaire president, who doesn’t mask his affinity for controversial autocrats, says he has a close relationship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Shutterstock)
  • Theoretically the sanctions were to be automatic, mandated by Congress, if NATO member Turkey opted to buy the S-400 system from NATO’s main adversary Russia
  • Legislators from both parties want the US leader to show firmness, after having pressed Turkey hard for two years not to follow through
WASHINGTON: The warnings were unambiguous, and now so is the retreat: after threatening to hit Turkey with sanctions for buying a Russian missile defense system, the Trump administration is looking for a way to avoid doing so.

Theoretically the sanctions were to be automatic, mandated by Congress, if NATO member Turkey opted to buy the S-400 system from NATO’s main adversary Russia.

But since Ankara began taking delivery of the system, designed to protect the country from air attacks, on July 12, President Donald Trump has signaled he is loath to punish the US ally economically over the deal.

Legislators from both parties want the US leader to show firmness, after having pressed Turkey hard for two years not to follow through. But after meeting with Trump this week, Republican senators were not optimistic.

“It was certainly clear that the president is not in a place right now where he wants to impose sanctions on Turkey,” said an assistant to one of the legislators in the White House meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The billionaire president, who doesn’t mask his affinity for controversial autocrats, says he has a close relationship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. And the Turkish strongman has claimed that this relationship will permit him to escape sanctions.

The S-400 is viewed as threat to NATO — it could be used to take aim at US and NATO aircraft. For months Washington has repeatedly warned of “very serious” sanctions “if it completes the delivery of the S-400.”

However the message from Washington has changed since then. The United States’ F-35 fighter jet program “cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities,” the White House said last week.

But on signing off on the sanctions, Trump has demurred. “We’re not looking at that right now,” he said on July 18. “I’ve had a good relationship with President Erdogan,” he said. “We’re working through it — we’ll see what happens.”

“There is no timetable” in the so-called CAATSA legislation requiring sanctions for the S-400 purchase, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Thursday, stressing that the action taken on the F-35 program was already “very, very heavy.”

The 2017 CAATSA legislation requires punitive economic measures against any country engaging in “a significant transaction” with the Russian military. But since the delivery took place, Washington has subtly shifted. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has now said that the red line is the “activation” of the missile defense system.

“The activation of the S-400 is unacceptable,” he told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “There could be more sanctions to follow, but frankly what we’d really like is the S-400 not to become operational.”

And Senator Lindsey Graham, an ally of the president, told the Defense One publication that he is mediating between the two sides. He said that he had told Ankara that if they don’t activate the S-400, “the sanctions don’t have to be applied.”

In exchange, Graham said, he offered to begin free trade agreement negotiations with Turkey — an approach Pompeo did not deny.Erdogan has played along — he said the S-400 won’t be operational until April, prolonging the poker game between the two countries.

Yet some experts say the system is a threat even when it isn’t fully activated. The senator’s aide acknowledged an ongoing debate about what constitutes “a significant transaction,” but said that, ultimately, the Trump administration has a legal requirement under CAATSA to sanction Turkey.

Pressure is still coming from other parts of Congress, with some lawmakers questioning Turkey’s future in the Atlantic Alliance. “NATO was created as a bulwark against Russian aggression,” said Senator Rick Scott.

“I have serious concerns about allowing Turkey to continue to enjoy the protections of NATO while cozying up to Moscow.”

Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
AFP
0

Afghan-Taliban talks could happen within two weeks

  • Ghani and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed in a telephone call Wednesday that “now is the time to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the war in Afghanistan,” according to a joint statement
  • Washington has said it wants to see a deal inked by September 1, but any deal requires the Taliban to talk to Kabul
Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
AFP
0

KABUL: Direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban could begin in Norway within the next two weeks, officials and sources said Saturday, marking a potentially crucial step in efforts to end the war.
The Taliban have so far refused to speak to the government of President Ashraf Ghani, which they see as illegitimate, except for at a recent summit where Ghani officials attended in a “personal capacity.”
“We are preparing for direct talks,” said Abdul Salam Rahimi, the state minister for peace affairs, noting that the government would be represented by a 15-member delegation.
“We are working with all sides and hope that in the next two weeks the first meeting will take place in a European country.”
He did not specify where the summit might take place, but diplomatic sources told AFP the talks were scheduled to begin in Oslo on August 7. The sources said the international community and the Afghan government were still awaiting word from the Taliban.
Ghani and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed in a telephone call Wednesday that “now is the time to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the war in Afghanistan,” according to a joint statement.
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who is leading a push to forge a peace deal with the Taliban, has spent the past several days in Kabul, where he met with Ghani and US officials.
He is expected to fly to Doha next week for what would be an eighth round of direct US-Taliban talks. The two foes claim progress in reaching a deal that would end America’s nearly 18-year military involvement in Afghanistan.
Washington has said it wants to see a deal inked by September 1, but any deal requires the Taliban to talk to Kabul.
The apparent development comes after Taliban negotiators sat with Afghan representatives at a so-called intra-Afghan dialogue brokered by Germany in Doha this month.
The Afghan stakeholders had agreed to attend in a “personal capacity” so the Taliban can continue to insist it is not talking directly to the Kabul administration.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP any new talks would only begin after a deal has been forged with the US, and he reiterated the insurgents’ long-held position that they would “not talk to the Kabul administration as a government.”
Rahimi said the next delegation would include some of those who went to Doha, as well as religious scholars, women and other members of civil society.
Meanwhile, the war rages across Afghanistan, with the Taliban, the US and Afghan forces all fighting at an increased tempo.
At least three police officers were killed and a dozen more wounded Saturday when a Taliban suicide bomber drove an explosives-packed, US-made armored vehicle into a compound in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.
On Thursday, three blasts rocked Kabul, killing at least 10 people and wounding scores more, even as US and Afghan officials pledged to speed up their efforts to reach a negotiated settlement.
 

