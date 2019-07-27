Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at state funeral

CARTHAGE: Tunisia bid farewell to its first democratically elected president Beji Caid Essebsi on Saturday at a state funeral attended by foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Essebsi, who helped guide the North African country’s transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution, died aged 92 on Thursday.

The state funeral started at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT). Those attending include Algerian President Abdelkader Ben Saleh, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, along with thousands of Tunisians.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd arrive in Tunisia ahead of the funeral of late president Beji Caid Essebsi. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd attended the funeral on behalf of King Salman.

Many roads have been closed and security forces deployed in most areas of the capital and near the Al Jallaz cemetery.

Military officers attend the state funeral of late president Essebsi at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage on July 27, 2019. (AFP)

Thousands filled the capital’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011 revolution that sparked uprisings across the Arab world, known as the Arab Spring."It is a sad day for Tunisia," said a woman named Nabila. "We lost a great statesman who had a big role after 2011 revolution and helped unite Tunisians and ease historical differences with the Islamists."



Hours after Essebsi’s death, parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president in line with the constitution. The electoral commission announced a presidential election for Sept. 15, two months earlier than scheduled. A parliamentary vote is set for Oct. 6.

Essebsi rose to prominence after the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, which was followed by “Arab Spring” revolts against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East and North Africa, including in Libya and Egypt.

Military officers carry the coffin of late president Essebsi during his state funeral at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage on July 27, 2019. (AFP)



Drafted in as premier after Ben Ali’s fall, Essebsi in 2012 founded the secular Nidaa Tounes party, now part of the governing coalition, to counter-balance the resurgence of Islamists who were suppressed under Ben Ali. Two years later, Essebsi became Tunisia’s first freely elected head of state.