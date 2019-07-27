You are here

Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at state funeral

Military officers carry the coffin of late president Essebsi during his state funeral at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage on July 27, 2019. (AFP)
Military officers attend the state funeral of late president Essebsi at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage on July 27, 2019. (AFP)
A military band performs during the state funeral of late president Essebsi at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage on July 27, 2019. (AFP)
Saudi Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd arrive in Tunisia ahead of the funeral of late president Beji Caid Essebsi. (SPA)
Women hold a placard depicting Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi during his funeral in Tunis, Tunisia July 27, 2019. (Reuters)
Military officers carry the coffin of late president Essebsi during his state funeral at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage on July 27, 2019. (AFP)
People gather during the funeral of the Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis, Tunisia July 27, 2019. (Reuters)
People gather during the funeral of the Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis, Tunisia July 27, 2019. (Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the state funeral of late president Essebsi at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage on July 27, 2019. (AFP)
  • Essebsi, who helped guide the North African country’s transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution, died aged 92 on Thursday
  • Hours after Essebsi’s death, parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president in line with the constitution
CARTHAGE: Tunisia bid farewell to its first democratically elected president Beji Caid Essebsi on Saturday at a state funeral attended by foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.
Essebsi, who helped guide the North African country’s transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution, died aged 92 on Thursday.
The state funeral started at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT). Those attending include Algerian President Abdelkader Ben Saleh, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, along with thousands of Tunisians.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd arrive in Tunisia ahead of the funeral of late president Beji Caid Essebsi. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd attended the funeral on behalf of King Salman.

Many roads have been closed and security forces deployed in most areas of the capital and near the Al Jallaz cemetery.

Thousands filled the capital’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011 revolution that sparked uprisings across the Arab world, known as the Arab Spring.
"It is a sad day for Tunisia," said a woman named Nabila. "We lost a great statesman who had a big role after 2011 revolution and helped unite Tunisians and ease historical differences with the Islamists."

Military officers attend the state funeral of late president Essebsi at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage on July 27, 2019. (AFP)


Hours after Essebsi’s death, parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president in line with the constitution. The electoral commission announced a presidential election for Sept. 15, two months earlier than scheduled. A parliamentary vote is set for Oct. 6.
Essebsi rose to prominence after the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, which was followed by “Arab Spring” revolts against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East and North Africa, including in Libya and Egypt.

Military officers carry the coffin of late president Essebsi during his state funeral at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage on July 27, 2019.  (AFP)


Drafted in as premier after Ben Ali’s fall, Essebsi in 2012 founded the secular Nidaa Tounes party, now part of the governing coalition, to counter-balance the resurgence of Islamists who were suppressed under Ben Ali. Two years later, Essebsi became Tunisia’s first freely elected head of state.

Air strikes kill 10 civilians in northwest Syria

Updated 24 min 33 sec ago
AFP
0

Air strikes kill 10 civilians in northwest Syria

  • On Saturday, two children were among the nine civilians killed in air raids on the Idlib town of Ariha
  • The attack wounded 28 others, said the Britain-based monitor
Updated 24 min 33 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Regime airstrikes on Saturday killed 10 civilians in northwest Syria, where ramped up attacks by Damascus and its ally Russia have claimed the lives of hundreds since late April.
Idlib and parts of the neighboring provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia are under the control of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a militant group led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
The region is supposed to be protected from a massive government offensive by a September buffer zone deal, but it has come under increasing bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally over the past three months.
On Saturday, two children were among the nine civilians killed in air raids on the Idlib town of Ariha, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The attack wounded 28 others, said the Britain-based monitor.
Two residential buildings in Ariha were hit by raids, in the second such attack on the town this week, said Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman.
Regime airstrikes killed 10 civilians there on Wednesday, according to the Observatory.
Bombardment by government forces on other parts of the Idlib region killed another civilian on Saturday and wounded 15 others, the monitor said.
Airstrikes by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia on the Idlib region have claimed more than 740 lives since late April, according to the Observatory.
The UN says more than 400,000 people have been displaced.
The United Nations’ humanitarian coordination office OCHA has documented 39 attacks against health facilities or medical workers in the area in three months.
At least 50 schools have been damaged by airstrikes and shelling over the same period, it said.
“These are civilian objects, and it seems highly unlikely, given the persistent pattern of such attacks, that they are all being hit by accident,” UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.
The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

