Allianz Saudi Fransi promotes Saudi youth talent

The first match took place on July 8, while the final match was held on July 11.
Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company recently held their annual youth football championship with the participation of 16 teams. The tournament aimed at encouraging youngsters in Saudi Arabia to lead a fit and health-conscious lifestyle. 

The first match took place on July 8, while the final match was held on July 11. Two Saudi players were selected to fly to Munich, Germany in August, where they will represent the Kingdom in the Allianz Explorer Camp. The camp attracts more than 50 youths from all over the world and offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to train with Bayern Munich youth coaches, meet FC Bayern stars as well as to participate in other fun and educational activities. 

“Allianz Saudi Fransi is proud to offer such an opportunity to the youth of Saudi Arabia and hopes to encourage more young talent to participate in such a high-level event,” the company said.

Adidas Football has unveiled the “Hard Wired” pack, a striking color refresh for each of the brand’s four signature boots — Copa, Predator, X and Nemeziz. As football returns, Hard Wired will be on the feet of some of the world’s best players, including Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Mohamed Salah and Leonel Messi.

The Copa now comes in solar green with a black Copa logo contrasting on the boot’s heel. The Predator boot, for “fearless creators on the pitch,” will now have a bright blue upper, combined with a black sockfit collar and flashes of yellow have been applied to the studs. 

The new-look X, a boot “built for speed,” has been recreated in piercing blue, with the X logo on the boot’s heel and tip of the studs, each highlighted in a strong magenta contrast. The Nemeziz, “designed for the unexpected,” has been reimagined in bold magenta with subtle black and white detailing across the Adidas logo and studs.

The Hard Wired pack will be arriving online and in Adidas stores from July 30.

