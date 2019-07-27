Allianz Saudi Fransi promotes Saudi youth talent

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company recently held their annual youth football championship with the participation of 16 teams. The tournament aimed at encouraging youngsters in Saudi Arabia to lead a fit and health-conscious lifestyle.

The first match took place on July 8, while the final match was held on July 11. Two Saudi players were selected to fly to Munich, Germany in August, where they will represent the Kingdom in the Allianz Explorer Camp. The camp attracts more than 50 youths from all over the world and offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to train with Bayern Munich youth coaches, meet FC Bayern stars as well as to participate in other fun and educational activities.

“Allianz Saudi Fransi is proud to offer such an opportunity to the youth of Saudi Arabia and hopes to encourage more young talent to participate in such a high-level event,” the company said.