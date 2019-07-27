You are here

﻿

Jaguar Land Rover to help tackle plastic waste problem

The pilot phase material is currently being tested in a Jaguar I-Pace.
Jaguar Land Rover to help tackle plastic waste problem

Jaguar Land Rover is trialing an innovative recycling process, which converts plastic waste into a new premium-grade material that could feature on future vehicles. 

It is estimated that the amount of plastic waste is predicted to exceed 12 million tons globally by 2050. Today, not all of this plastic can be recycled for use in automotive applications — especially in vehicle parts that are required to meet the most exacting safety and quality standards.

Working in conjunction with chemical company BASF, Jaguar Land Rover is part of a pilot project called ChemCycling that upcycles domestic plastic waste, otherwise destined for landfill or incinerators, into a new high-quality material. 

The plastic waste is transformed to pyrolysis oil using a thermochemical process. This secondary raw material is then fed into BASF’s production chain as a replacement for fossil resources, ultimately producing a new premium grade that replicates the high quality and performance of “virgin” plastics. It can be tempered and colored making it the ideal sustainable solution for designing the next-generation dashboards and exterior surfaces in Jaguar and Land Rover models.

Jaguar Land Rover and BASF are currently testing the pilot phase material in a Jaguar I-Pace prototype front-end carrier overmolding to verify it meets the same safety requirements of the existing original part.

Chris Brown, senior sustainability manager at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Plastics are vital to car manufacturing and have proven benefits during their use phase, however, plastic waste remains a major global challenge. Solving this issue requires innovation and joined-up thinking between regulators, manufacturers and suppliers.

“At Jaguar Land Rover, we are proactively increasing recycled content in our products, removing single-use plastics across our operations and reducing excess waste across the product lifecycle. The collaboration with BASF is just one way in which we are advancing our commitment to operating in a circular economy.”

Allianz Saudi Fransi promotes Saudi youth talent

Allianz Saudi Fransi promotes Saudi youth talent

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company recently held their annual youth football championship with the participation of 16 teams. The tournament aimed at encouraging youngsters in Saudi Arabia to lead a fit and health-conscious lifestyle. 

The first match took place on July 8, while the final match was held on July 11. Two Saudi players were selected to fly to Munich, Germany in August, where they will represent the Kingdom in the Allianz Explorer Camp. The camp attracts more than 50 youths from all over the world and offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to train with Bayern Munich youth coaches, meet FC Bayern stars as well as to participate in other fun and educational activities. 

“Allianz Saudi Fransi is proud to offer such an opportunity to the youth of Saudi Arabia and hopes to encourage more young talent to participate in such a high-level event,” the company said.

