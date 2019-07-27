You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Salem Johnson Controls develops HVAC-R sector
﻿

Al-Salem Johnson Controls develops HVAC-R sector

The Hameed Zubair Training Center has provided thousands of training hours to employees and clients alike.
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Al-Salem Johnson Controls develops HVAC-R sector

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) offers specialized technical training courses for service engineers, service technicians and sales engineers. It has also made efforts to attract young Saudis toward technical colleges.

The company hired a group of Saudi graduates from Jeddah’s Technical College, who were subsequently awarded scholarships for study abroad. This is in line with the company’s efforts to localize and nationalize the industry.

Under the supervision of Hameed Zubair, the senior management team at Al-Salem Johnson Controls established a technical training center in 2003.

As the demand for specialized professional training increased on Sept. 10, 2006, Zubair and his team began allocating electromechanical materials, equipment, laboratories and e-training simulators to set up the training center.

The first successful technical training course was conducted in December, the same year. Since then, the center has provided thousands of training hours to employees and clients alike.

On July 8 last year, an inauguration ceremony was held under the leadership of Al-Salem Johnson Controls CEO Mohanad Al-Shaikh to rename the training center after Hameed Zubair in recognition of his 20-year service.

“Having been operational for the past decade, Hameed Zubair Training Center has gone a long way in qualifying the company’s employees and clients,” said Al-Shaikh, “It added a strategic value to the company’s productivity by providing our employees with the necessary tools and training, which is reflected in the quality of the company’s business and its growth.”

The training center offers two main training tracks. The Direct Training Program, designed by the center’s employees, is subjected to the company’s policies and conditions. The Co-Operative Training Program is offered in cooperation with the government and private-sector companies involved in training national cadres such as the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) or the on-the-job training program Tamheer.

The Co-Operative Training Program targets Saudi graduates from both Saudi and foreign universities whether they are new graduates or those who have previously worked but have not been registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) or in the Civil Service Bureau during the previous six months.

The courses at the training center are divided into two parts: One, qualifying training, which intends to qualify the Saudi technical colleges’ graduates. This course qualifies Saudi leaders, engineers, technicians, customer service agents, and sales agents. The second specialized training aims to develop specialized cadres in various related sectors. The course offers training of clients in the HVAC-R sector along with training specialized cadres.

The center has six core values: Quality, sustainability, integrity, commitment, professionalism and cooperation.

Jaguar Land Rover to help tackle plastic waste problem

Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
0

Jaguar Land Rover to help tackle plastic waste problem

Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
0

Jaguar Land Rover is trialing an innovative recycling process, which converts plastic waste into a new premium-grade material that could feature on future vehicles. 

It is estimated that the amount of plastic waste is predicted to exceed 12 million tons globally by 2050. Today, not all of this plastic can be recycled for use in automotive applications — especially in vehicle parts that are required to meet the most exacting safety and quality standards.

Working in conjunction with chemical company BASF, Jaguar Land Rover is part of a pilot project called ChemCycling that upcycles domestic plastic waste, otherwise destined for landfill or incinerators, into a new high-quality material. 

The plastic waste is transformed to pyrolysis oil using a thermochemical process. This secondary raw material is then fed into BASF’s production chain as a replacement for fossil resources, ultimately producing a new premium grade that replicates the high quality and performance of “virgin” plastics. It can be tempered and colored making it the ideal sustainable solution for designing the next-generation dashboards and exterior surfaces in Jaguar and Land Rover models.

Jaguar Land Rover and BASF are currently testing the pilot phase material in a Jaguar I-Pace prototype front-end carrier overmolding to verify it meets the same safety requirements of the existing original part.

Chris Brown, senior sustainability manager at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Plastics are vital to car manufacturing and have proven benefits during their use phase, however, plastic waste remains a major global challenge. Solving this issue requires innovation and joined-up thinking between regulators, manufacturers and suppliers.

“At Jaguar Land Rover, we are proactively increasing recycled content in our products, removing single-use plastics across our operations and reducing excess waste across the product lifecycle. The collaboration with BASF is just one way in which we are advancing our commitment to operating in a circular economy.”

Latest updates

Moscow police arrest hundreds at rally for fair elections: monitor
0
King Salman to host 2,000 family members of Yemeni army ‘martyrs’ during Hajj
0
Afghan-Taliban talks could happen within two weeks
0
First Russian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia
0
88,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.