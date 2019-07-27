Al-Salem Johnson Controls develops HVAC-R sector

Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) offers specialized technical training courses for service engineers, service technicians and sales engineers. It has also made efforts to attract young Saudis toward technical colleges.

The company hired a group of Saudi graduates from Jeddah’s Technical College, who were subsequently awarded scholarships for study abroad. This is in line with the company’s efforts to localize and nationalize the industry.

Under the supervision of Hameed Zubair, the senior management team at Al-Salem Johnson Controls established a technical training center in 2003.

As the demand for specialized professional training increased on Sept. 10, 2006, Zubair and his team began allocating electromechanical materials, equipment, laboratories and e-training simulators to set up the training center.

The first successful technical training course was conducted in December, the same year. Since then, the center has provided thousands of training hours to employees and clients alike.

On July 8 last year, an inauguration ceremony was held under the leadership of Al-Salem Johnson Controls CEO Mohanad Al-Shaikh to rename the training center after Hameed Zubair in recognition of his 20-year service.

“Having been operational for the past decade, Hameed Zubair Training Center has gone a long way in qualifying the company’s employees and clients,” said Al-Shaikh, “It added a strategic value to the company’s productivity by providing our employees with the necessary tools and training, which is reflected in the quality of the company’s business and its growth.”

The training center offers two main training tracks. The Direct Training Program, designed by the center’s employees, is subjected to the company’s policies and conditions. The Co-Operative Training Program is offered in cooperation with the government and private-sector companies involved in training national cadres such as the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) or the on-the-job training program Tamheer.

The Co-Operative Training Program targets Saudi graduates from both Saudi and foreign universities whether they are new graduates or those who have previously worked but have not been registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) or in the Civil Service Bureau during the previous six months.

The courses at the training center are divided into two parts: One, qualifying training, which intends to qualify the Saudi technical colleges’ graduates. This course qualifies Saudi leaders, engineers, technicians, customer service agents, and sales agents. The second specialized training aims to develop specialized cadres in various related sectors. The course offers training of clients in the HVAC-R sector along with training specialized cadres.

The center has six core values: Quality, sustainability, integrity, commitment, professionalism and cooperation.