China’s industrial profits fall amid slowdown fears

China’s industrial firms have been forced to scale back investment after profits weakened in June, driven by dramatic declines in the steel, auto and oil processing sectors. (Reuters)
Updated 28 July 2019
Reuters
BEIJING: Profits earned by China’s industrial firms contracted in June after a brief gain the previous month, fueling concern that a slowdown in manufacturing from a bruising trade war will drag on economic growth.

China’s industrial profits have been softening since the second half of 2018 as the economy slowed and the US-China trade dispute escalated, with many industrial firms putting off business decisions and scaling back manufacturing investment.
Economic growth in the second quarter slowed to a near 30-year low. Industrial profits fell 3.1 percent in June from a year earlier to 601.9 billion yuan ($87.5 billion), according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday, following a 1.1 percent gain in May.
In the first six months, industrial firms earned profits of 2.98 trillion yuan, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 2.3 percent drop in January-May.
The drop in first-half profits was driven by declining profits in the auto, oil processing and steel sectors, Zhu Hong of the statistics bureau said in a statement accompanying the data.
Producer price inflation, one gauge of industrial profitability, eased to zero in June from a year earlier, rekindling worries about deflation, which could prompt authorities to launch more aggressive stimulus measures.
US and Chinese negotiators will meet on Tuesday for the first time since their presidents, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, agreed in late June to revive talks in a bid to end the year-long trade war.
The governments of the world’s largest economies have levied billions of dollars of tariffs on each other’s imports, disrupting global supply chains and shaking financial markets in the dispute over how China does business with the rest of the world.

FASTFACT

$200bn - The US has imposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

June marked the first full month of higher US tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, which the US imposed after trade talks broke down. Both exports and imports fell.
Saturday’s data showed that profits from the construction material and machinery industries helped cushion the fall in overall profits in the first half, likely due to higher government spending on infrastructure, which has supported some companies, such as railway equipment makers, miners and metal producers.
Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. said this month that it expected first-half profits to jump by 91.8 percent-106.6 percent from a year earlier.
However, earnings for telecommunications and electronic equipment manufacturers, which are more vulnerable to US tariffs than other product classes, declined by 7.9 percent in Jan-June.
The most-actively traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose by 16.4 percent in June, weighing on profits in the steel sector.
Profits at China’s state-owned industrial firms were down 8.7 percent on an annual basis for the first six months, according to the statistics bureau.
Liabilities of industrial firms rose 5.6 percent year-on-year as of the end of June versus a 5.3 percent increase by end-May.

Could Baghdad-Irbil end Iraq’s protacted oil dispute?

Updated 28 July 2019
AFP
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s federal authorities and the cash-strapped Kurdish regional government (KRG) have relaunched talks over longstanding oil and budget disputes, but observers are skeptical they will reach a genuine diplomatic reset.
Here are a few questions and answers to clarify the complex issue.
Ties between Baghdad and Irbil have long been strained, amid federal fears the energy-rich Kurdish autonomous region would seek independence.
They plunged sharply in 2014 when the KRG began exporting oil directly to Turkey, taking advantage of the chaos sparked by the Daesh group’s onslaught.
Under a deal mediated by then-oil minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, the KRG agreed to export oil through Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) in exchange for resuming the receipt of its share of the federal budget.
But it has never been fully implemented, with Irbil demanding larger budget allocations and both sides trading accusations over unfulfilled terms.
The relationship soured even further when Kurds voted overwhelmingly in favor of secession in 2017.
Iraq’s 2019 budget stipulates the KRG must export 250,000 barrels per day of oil through SOMO and hand other crude revenues to Baghdad in exchange for around 12 percent of the budget, or $8.2 billion.
In a first, the budget stipulates Baghdad will pay KRG’s salaries regardless of whether other terms are honored.
Baghdad has been paying those salaries but not the rest of the allocation because the KRG has continued directly exporting up to 500,000 bpd to Turkey.
In July, the KRG’s new prime minister Masrour Barzani met Adel Abdel Mahdi, now premier of Iraq, to form technical committees to tackle the disputes.
“Barzani was almost in a rush, which is a good sign,” said an Iraqi official with knowledge of the file.
The main reason appears to be a looming economic crisis: Barzani said the region was $14 billion in debt, but the real number could be double that, experts estimate.
The KRG has a bloated public sector, budgeting a record $8.9 billion in 2019 for some 1.2 million state employees, many of whom are suspected of being “ghost workers.”
It will earn a net estimate of $3.5 billion in oil sales this year and is set to receive $4.6 billion from Baghdad in salary payments, according to the federal budget.
The gap leaves the region in “dire straits,” forcing it to postpone public salary payments by several months, said Ahmad Tabaqchali of the Sulaymaniyah-based Institute of Regional and International Studies, who carried out a comprehensive study of the budget dispute.
“The oil issue needs to be resolved because that’s killing the KRG’s economy,” said Sarkawt Shamsaddin, an Iraqi MP who hails from the Kurdish region and follows the file.
“People aren’t sure by the end of the month if they’re getting paid. It affects salaries, investments, and more,” he added.
The KRG is optimistic, Shamsaddin said, as Abdel Mahdi is “sympathetic and has a history of dealing with the Kurds.”
For his part, Abdel Mahdi hopes a lasting agreement could grant him more solid political footing than the tenuous parliamentary alliance that brought him to power last year.
“One of Abdel Mahdi’s natural allies may be the KRG,” said Tabaqchali.
“He knows he can’t depend on the two rival factions. He needs to secure the third leg of the stool,” he said.
Despite apparent good will, the differences may be far too entrenched and even existential for a genuine compromise.
“There’s a basis for dialogue, but there’s no decision to actually resolve the issue,” a government source in the disputed territory of Kirkuk told AFP.
“It’s a national cause, full of political disputes between all sides, plus regional and international interference.”
Stakeholders include global energy companies, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and allied states like the US, whose officials have urged Baghdad and Irbil to reconcile.
But Ruba Husari, an analyst at the Iraq Oil Forum, said talks were at “a dead end.”
“Any new agreement would only be temporary and suffer the same flaws as its predecessor,” she told AFP.
On the one hand, she said, the KRG fiercely rejects federal control of its borders, oil or revenue.
Meanwhile, “Baghdad does not speak in one language to the Kurds and does not have a state policy,” Husari said.
Even if Abdel Mahdi negotiated a deal, he will struggle to convince his parliamentary opponents to endorse it as many MPs have slammed him for being too lenient toward the KRG.

