You are here

  • Home
  • Trump tells WTO to stop lenient trade treatment of China
﻿

Trump tells WTO to stop lenient trade treatment of China

US President Donald Trump said that the WTO ‘is in desperate need of reform.’ (AFP)
Updated 28 July 2019
AP
0

Trump tells WTO to stop lenient trade treatment of China

  • Trump said the designation lets powerhouse China and others take “unfair” advantage of trade rules
Updated 28 July 2019
AP
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump pressed the World Trade Organization to stop letting China and other economies receive lenient treatment under global trade rules by calling themselves “developing” countries.
In a memo, Trump directed US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to “use all available means” to get the WTO to prevent countries from claiming developing country status if their economic strength means they don’t need beneficial treatment.

FASTFACT

Among wealthy countries that claim developing status are Singapore, South Korea, Brunei and Kuwait.

Developing countries, supposedly not yet competitive with advanced economies such as the US, get more time to open their economies, more leeway to subsidize their exports and procedural advantages in WTO disputes. Countries can choose their own status, and other countries can challenge them.
Trump said the designation lets powerhouse China and others take “unfair” advantage of trade rules. If the US decides the WTO has not made “substantial progress’ after 90 days, it will seek unilaterally to stop treating those countries as developing economies.
In a tweet, Trump wrote that the “WTO is BROKEN when the world’s RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!! Today I directed the US Trade Representative to take action so that countries stop CHEATING the system at the expense of the USA!”
Despite claiming developing country status, China is the world’s second-biggest economy and No. 1 exporter. Among wealthy economies that claim developing status are Singapore, South Korea, Brunei, Kuwait and the UAE.
“China and too many other countries have continued to style themselves as developing countries, allowing them to enjoy the benefits that come with that status and seek weaker commitments than those made by other WTO members,” Trump’s memo said, adding that “the status quo cannot continue.”
But former WTO official Jennifer Hillman said that she doubts Trump’s move will make much difference. Most of the more-generous deadlines developing countries got to open their economies have long since passed.
“While there may be a few places in the agreement that still give some small break to developing countries, they are not many,” said Hillman, senior fellow on the Council on Foreign Relations. “The proposal to stop treating countries as developing countries for purposes of the WTO won’t change much.”
The US and China are locked in a trade war over American allegations that Beijing is using predatory practices, including outright cybertheft, to challenge US technological dominance.
The Trump administration has complained that the Geneva-based WTO, which referees trade disputes, is ill-equipped to handle China’s unique economy in which the government plays a major role and boundaries between state-owned and private companies can be blurry. “The WTO is in desperate need of reform,” Trump said.

Topics: Donald Trump WTO

Related

0
Business & Economy
China’s industrial profits fall amid slowdown fears
0
Business & Economy
Brexit is a ‘massive economic opportunity’: PM Johnson

Could Baghdad-Irbil end Iraq’s protacted oil dispute?

Updated 28 July 2019
AFP
0

Could Baghdad-Irbil end Iraq’s protacted oil dispute?

  • Ties between Baghdad and Irbil have long been strained, amid federal fears the energy-rich Kurdish autonomous region would seek independence
  • The relationship soured even further when Kurds voted overwhelmingly in favor of secession in 2017
Updated 28 July 2019
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s federal authorities and the cash-strapped Kurdish regional government (KRG) have relaunched talks over longstanding oil and budget disputes, but observers are skeptical they will reach a genuine diplomatic reset.
Here are a few questions and answers to clarify the complex issue.
Ties between Baghdad and Irbil have long been strained, amid federal fears the energy-rich Kurdish autonomous region would seek independence.
They plunged sharply in 2014 when the KRG began exporting oil directly to Turkey, taking advantage of the chaos sparked by the Daesh group’s onslaught.
Under a deal mediated by then-oil minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, the KRG agreed to export oil through Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) in exchange for resuming the receipt of its share of the federal budget.
But it has never been fully implemented, with Irbil demanding larger budget allocations and both sides trading accusations over unfulfilled terms.
The relationship soured even further when Kurds voted overwhelmingly in favor of secession in 2017.
Iraq’s 2019 budget stipulates the KRG must export 250,000 barrels per day of oil through SOMO and hand other crude revenues to Baghdad in exchange for around 12 percent of the budget, or $8.2 billion.
In a first, the budget stipulates Baghdad will pay KRG’s salaries regardless of whether other terms are honored.
Baghdad has been paying those salaries but not the rest of the allocation because the KRG has continued directly exporting up to 500,000 bpd to Turkey.
In July, the KRG’s new prime minister Masrour Barzani met Adel Abdel Mahdi, now premier of Iraq, to form technical committees to tackle the disputes.
“Barzani was almost in a rush, which is a good sign,” said an Iraqi official with knowledge of the file.
The main reason appears to be a looming economic crisis: Barzani said the region was $14 billion in debt, but the real number could be double that, experts estimate.
The KRG has a bloated public sector, budgeting a record $8.9 billion in 2019 for some 1.2 million state employees, many of whom are suspected of being “ghost workers.”
It will earn a net estimate of $3.5 billion in oil sales this year and is set to receive $4.6 billion from Baghdad in salary payments, according to the federal budget.
The gap leaves the region in “dire straits,” forcing it to postpone public salary payments by several months, said Ahmad Tabaqchali of the Sulaymaniyah-based Institute of Regional and International Studies, who carried out a comprehensive study of the budget dispute.
“The oil issue needs to be resolved because that’s killing the KRG’s economy,” said Sarkawt Shamsaddin, an Iraqi MP who hails from the Kurdish region and follows the file.
“People aren’t sure by the end of the month if they’re getting paid. It affects salaries, investments, and more,” he added.
The KRG is optimistic, Shamsaddin said, as Abdel Mahdi is “sympathetic and has a history of dealing with the Kurds.”
For his part, Abdel Mahdi hopes a lasting agreement could grant him more solid political footing than the tenuous parliamentary alliance that brought him to power last year.
“One of Abdel Mahdi’s natural allies may be the KRG,” said Tabaqchali.
“He knows he can’t depend on the two rival factions. He needs to secure the third leg of the stool,” he said.
Despite apparent good will, the differences may be far too entrenched and even existential for a genuine compromise.
“There’s a basis for dialogue, but there’s no decision to actually resolve the issue,” a government source in the disputed territory of Kirkuk told AFP.
“It’s a national cause, full of political disputes between all sides, plus regional and international interference.”
Stakeholders include global energy companies, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and allied states like the US, whose officials have urged Baghdad and Irbil to reconcile.
But Ruba Husari, an analyst at the Iraq Oil Forum, said talks were at “a dead end.”
“Any new agreement would only be temporary and suffer the same flaws as its predecessor,” she told AFP.
On the one hand, she said, the KRG fiercely rejects federal control of its borders, oil or revenue.
Meanwhile, “Baghdad does not speak in one language to the Kurds and does not have a state policy,” Husari said.
Even if Abdel Mahdi negotiated a deal, he will struggle to convince his parliamentary opponents to endorse it as many MPs have slammed him for being too lenient toward the KRG.

Topics: Baghdad Irbil Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq Kurds accuse PKK of Turkish envoy’s murder
0
Business & Economy
Iraq oil minister says crude price ‘fair,’ aims to hike output capacity

Latest updates

Iran nuclear deal parties meet after month of friction
0
Deployment of 10,000 fresh troops sparks fear in Indian Kashmir
0
UK’s Labour says will do everything it can to prevent a no-deal Brexit
0
9th issue of Rasanah’s Journal for Iranian Studies now out
0
Israel: Arrow-3 anti-missile system passed live test in US
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.