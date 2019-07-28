You are here

Springboks say 16-16 ‘win’ no pointer to World Cup

South Africa's Herschel Jantjies scores a try. (Reuters/FIle)
Updated 28 July 2019
AFP
WELLINGTON: The Springboks celebrated their last-gasp, 16-16 draw with New Zealand as a win on Saturday but said it would have no bearing on their blockbuster clash at the World Cup.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, meanwhile, said he was “quietly excited” with the way his side performed, despite Herschel Jantjies’ late converted try which left the scores level.

While South Africa were jubilant, the All Blacks trudge from the field in Wellington as if they had lost. The two sides will meet again in the World Cup group stage on Sept. 21.

“We won 16-all,” is how Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus described the result. “We take a lot of belief out of this game.”

The Springboks dominated the first half only to trail 7-6 at the break, and were then outplayed in the second half before producing the equalising try in the final minute.

“We certainly take a lot of positives out of this because (New Zealand) are the world’s number one team, they’re the benchmark. We all strive to be where they are,” Erasmus said.

However, Erasmus it was no indication of what shape the teams would be in when they meet in Japan in two months, with the loser likely to face Ireland in the quarter-finals.

He pointed to the buildup to the 2011 World Cup, when South Africa also beat New Zealand but it was the All Blacks who went on to win the ultimate prize.

Hansen, bidding for a third consecutive world title after also guiding the All Blacks to victory 2015, played down the draw and the All Blacks’ error count, which was especially high in the first half.

“We’ve got a plan, we’re reasonably happy with where we’re going,” he said.

“Whilst I know a lot of people won’t be happy with a lot of mistakes, neither are we, but we’re also seeing enough things in our game to get quietly excited.”

Topics: Herschel Jantjies Springboks WELLINGTON rugby

Perez double as Barcelona beat Iniesta’s Kobe 2-0

Perez double as Barcelona beat Iniesta’s Kobe 2-0

  • Belgian Thomas Vermaelen becomes latest high-profile player to move to Japanese club
KOBE: Carles Perez scored his first two goals for Barcelona as the Spanish giants won 2-0 against a Vissel Kobe side featuring Andres Iniesta, a legend of the Catalan club.

As Kobe’s Iniesta, David Villa and Sergi Samper were all reunited with their former team, it was Perez who stole the limelight with a top-class double.

The 21-year-old, a product of Barcelona’s academy, played a one-two inside the box and nutmegged the goalkeeper for his first goal, and fired a stunning left-footer for his second in the dying minutes.

Iniesta had his chances and 28,000 fans sighed their frustration as he put a fierce shot just wide.

“It was my first goal for Barcelona and I’m glad to score even two,” Perez said.

“It’s been my dream to score goals for this great team since my childhood,” he added.

The win wrapped up Barcelona’s pre-season friendlies in Japan following their 2-1 loss to Chelsea earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Belgian international defender Thomas Vermaelen has become the latest high-profile player to move to Vissel Kobe.

The 33-year-old, whose contract with Barcelona has now expired, will team up with David Silva, Lucas Podolski and his former Barca captain Andres Iniesta.

Vermaelen, who is reported to have turned down an offer to join Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, passed his medical and visited the club’s training complex.

“I’m very excited to be here to help the team, to improve the team,” he told a news conference in Kobe, western Japan, ahead of the match between Bercelona and Vissel Kobe.

“I will do all my best to make this team better and I will show you that I will give my everything for this club,” he said.

Vermaelen said he planned to share his experience at Barcelona with the Japanese club, saying: “I try to bring the complete package into this team.”

Vermaelen began his career at Ajax before moving on to Arsenal and Barcelona with a loan spell at Roma.

He has played 74 times for Belgium, most recently in the 3-0 Euro qualifier win against Scotland in June.

Vissel Kobe are currently 15th in the 18-team J-league.

Topics: Carles Perez Vissel Kobe Barcelona Andres Iniesta

