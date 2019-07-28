You are here

ENERGY RECAP: All about Permian, not politics

A Port Authority officer points at the Bavand, one of two stranded Iranian vessels, anchored at the port in Paranagua, Brazil, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP)
Updated 28 July 2019
Faisal Faeq
0

  • The EIA sees US oil production continuing to set records through 2027
Updated 28 July 2019
Faisal Faeq
0

Oil prices remain relatively stable and ended on Friday with slight losses, taking them close to where they started the week. Brent crude fell to $63.46 and WTI fell to $56.20 per barrel.
Continuing threats to supply from the Arabian Gulf and huge drawdowns in US crude oil inventories could not dampen doubts over future demand and fears about sluggish growth.
US oil inventories fell by a massive 10.8 million barrels to the lowest level in four months, according to the EIA. This decline was mostly attributed to the impact of Hurricane Barry on the Gulf of Mexico offshore oil fields.
The EIA reported that US oil production fell to its lowest level since October 2018. US oil output fell sharply by the most in almost two years to 11.3 million bpd.
But the market shrugged off that news and prices did not react. Traders continued to focus on the global oversupply situation rather than the latest OPEC+ cuts aimed at providing support to the oil price.
How can the surge in US oil production cause downward prices in oil while a sudden sharp decline in production keeps prices stable?
The growth in US oil production was always thought to outpace the growth in global oil demand since 2018. This was one of the main reasons for keeping  OPEC+ supply cuts for the third year in a row.
The EIA sees US oil production continuing to set records through 2027. But demand growth will swiftly absorb any additional barrels from shale producers in the medium term, and indeed that requires much more than 2.5 million bpd of incremental pipeline capacity that is expected to come into service from the Permian Basin between now and the end of 2020.
Until now, the limited US pipeline capacity to move crude oil out of the shale plays in the Permian has been the biggest challenge facing shale producers.
Though some shale producers raised capital expenditure during high oil prices in October 2018, oil prices subsequently fell and the pace of that spending slowed. That has raised questions over expanding export capacity in the near term.

Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Topics: Iran GCC

Could Baghdad-Irbil end Iraq's protacted oil dispute?

Updated 28 July 2019
AFP
0

  • Ties between Baghdad and Irbil have long been strained, amid federal fears the energy-rich Kurdish autonomous region would seek independence
  • The relationship soured even further when Kurds voted overwhelmingly in favor of secession in 2017
Updated 28 July 2019
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s federal authorities and the cash-strapped Kurdish regional government (KRG) have relaunched talks over longstanding oil and budget disputes, but observers are skeptical they will reach a genuine diplomatic reset.
Here are a few questions and answers to clarify the complex issue.
Ties between Baghdad and Irbil have long been strained, amid federal fears the energy-rich Kurdish autonomous region would seek independence.
They plunged sharply in 2014 when the KRG began exporting oil directly to Turkey, taking advantage of the chaos sparked by the Daesh group’s onslaught.
Under a deal mediated by then-oil minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, the KRG agreed to export oil through Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) in exchange for resuming the receipt of its share of the federal budget.
But it has never been fully implemented, with Irbil demanding larger budget allocations and both sides trading accusations over unfulfilled terms.
The relationship soured even further when Kurds voted overwhelmingly in favor of secession in 2017.
Iraq’s 2019 budget stipulates the KRG must export 250,000 barrels per day of oil through SOMO and hand other crude revenues to Baghdad in exchange for around 12 percent of the budget, or $8.2 billion.
In a first, the budget stipulates Baghdad will pay KRG’s salaries regardless of whether other terms are honored.
Baghdad has been paying those salaries but not the rest of the allocation because the KRG has continued directly exporting up to 500,000 bpd to Turkey.
In July, the KRG’s new prime minister Masrour Barzani met Adel Abdel Mahdi, now premier of Iraq, to form technical committees to tackle the disputes.
“Barzani was almost in a rush, which is a good sign,” said an Iraqi official with knowledge of the file.
The main reason appears to be a looming economic crisis: Barzani said the region was $14 billion in debt, but the real number could be double that, experts estimate.
The KRG has a bloated public sector, budgeting a record $8.9 billion in 2019 for some 1.2 million state employees, many of whom are suspected of being “ghost workers.”
It will earn a net estimate of $3.5 billion in oil sales this year and is set to receive $4.6 billion from Baghdad in salary payments, according to the federal budget.
The gap leaves the region in “dire straits,” forcing it to postpone public salary payments by several months, said Ahmad Tabaqchali of the Sulaymaniyah-based Institute of Regional and International Studies, who carried out a comprehensive study of the budget dispute.
“The oil issue needs to be resolved because that’s killing the KRG’s economy,” said Sarkawt Shamsaddin, an Iraqi MP who hails from the Kurdish region and follows the file.
“People aren’t sure by the end of the month if they’re getting paid. It affects salaries, investments, and more,” he added.
The KRG is optimistic, Shamsaddin said, as Abdel Mahdi is “sympathetic and has a history of dealing with the Kurds.”
For his part, Abdel Mahdi hopes a lasting agreement could grant him more solid political footing than the tenuous parliamentary alliance that brought him to power last year.
“One of Abdel Mahdi’s natural allies may be the KRG,” said Tabaqchali.
“He knows he can’t depend on the two rival factions. He needs to secure the third leg of the stool,” he said.
Despite apparent good will, the differences may be far too entrenched and even existential for a genuine compromise.
“There’s a basis for dialogue, but there’s no decision to actually resolve the issue,” a government source in the disputed territory of Kirkuk told AFP.
“It’s a national cause, full of political disputes between all sides, plus regional and international interference.”
Stakeholders include global energy companies, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and allied states like the US, whose officials have urged Baghdad and Irbil to reconcile.
But Ruba Husari, an analyst at the Iraq Oil Forum, said talks were at “a dead end.”
“Any new agreement would only be temporary and suffer the same flaws as its predecessor,” she told AFP.
On the one hand, she said, the KRG fiercely rejects federal control of its borders, oil or revenue.
Meanwhile, “Baghdad does not speak in one language to the Kurds and does not have a state policy,” Husari said.
Even if Abdel Mahdi negotiated a deal, he will struggle to convince his parliamentary opponents to endorse it as many MPs have slammed him for being too lenient toward the KRG.

Topics: Baghdad Irbil Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan

