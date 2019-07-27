You are here

Farouk Luqman, former editor-in-chief of Arab News, dies at 84

Farouk Luqman in younger days. (Social media photo)
Tarek Mishkhas & Siraj Wahab
JEDDAH: Family, friends and former colleagues mourned the death on Saturday of the distinguished journalist and author Farouk Luqman, a former editor in chief of Arab News.

Luqman died in Jeddah after a prolonged illness. He was 84, and leaves three sons and two daughters.

“It is a very sad day for us at Arab News and for all those who knew Farouq as a friend and colleague,” said Faisal J. Abbas, Editor in Chief of Arab News, said. “We extend our sympathies to his family and loved ones and offer our full support, thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time for them.” 

Luqman was an outstanding columnist in Saudi and Arab media. He wrote more than 5,000 columns for Al-Eqtisadiah and Asharq Al-Awsat, sister publications of Arab News. He also wrote many books including one in Arabic on Indian spices, one of Taiwanese stories in English, and another on the Hafiz brothers, his Saudi employers. During his career he met world leaders such as Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi, Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos and Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
It was said of Luqman that he never took a day off. Even when abroad, he kept an eye on news and wrote columns. He liked to look for something unusual, and never to rely on news agency stories.

He was an avid reader and if anyone went into his office and asked for information, he would often hand them a book and tell them the answers were there. That is how he treated his staff, always pushing them forward.

Luqman was born in Aden, Yemen, in 1935, the son of Mohammed Luqman, who was the owner of Fatat Al-Jazeerah, one of the first Arabic newspapers in the Arabian Peninsula. He graduated with a BA degree in political science in Bombay, but he had always loved journalism so he then went to the US, where he earned a master's degree in journalism in 1962. He contributed articles to such international publications as the Daily Mail, The Financial Times, The New York Times, Newsweek, and the UPI agency.
He left Yemen and came to Saudi Arabia, where he wrote two books about Yemen. Then, in 1974, he was employed by the Hafiz brothers, the founders and publishers of Arab News. He continued at Arab News for 18 years and was editor-in-chief for a short period from Feb. 25, 1993 to June 1, 1993.

He became an adviser to the publishers and, in 1999, he started Malayalam News and was at its helm as editor-in-chief. It was the first Malayalam newspaper published outside India. He later served as editor in chief of Urdu News until his retirement in 2012.
Because of his vast experience as a journalist, Luqman was chosen to teach at the Prince Ahmad bin Salman Center for Training Journalists. He was recognized as an excellent teacher and a good friend to the students who came to study under him, and to whom he offered all his knowledge and expertise.

Writing in 2017 in the 42nd anniversary edition of Arab News, Luqman recalled how he began working for the newspaper even before it existed. “The publishers at the time, Hisham and Muhammad Ali Hafiz, asked me to prepare a study for a daily English newspaper when there was none in the country. It took two years until publication day,” he said.
“Arab News to me was a school of endless pleasure and profit in which I spent more than 18 years reading, writing, reporting and learning. It was one of the best English language newspapers in the Middle East — and is still at the apex of papers in the region.”

Investors urged to open cinemas in small Saudi cities

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: The excitement of the reopening of cinemas in the Kingdom has been casting a spell over the people of all ages, making the cinema industry an extremely popular field to invest in. 

The General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) has called on investors wishing to establish or operate cinemas in small- and medium-sized cities to communicate with the commission to facilitate their procedures and to help them obtain operating licenses, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The call came as figures showed that Saudi cinemas were in third place for ticket sales in the Middle East in the second quarter of 2019.

Seven movie theaters have been opened in three major cities to date, and 27 theaters will be opened in seven cities by the end of 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

• IMAX Red Sea Mall opened in the first quarter of 2019, and is ranked the 5th worldwide in highest gross box office.

• IMAX Riyadh Park also opened in the first quarter of 2019 and is ranked 3rd worldwide in highest gross box office.

The GCAM has dedicated the following email address to respond to inquiries from interested investors: [email protected]

The investment opportunity is a good call for entertainment in secondary cities, said Shaheen Mohammed, head of operations at Lulu Hypermarkets in the Kingdom.

“If you look at our footprint in Saudi Arabia, you can see our major expansion in secondary cities in Saudi Arabia. We are in Tabuk, Hail, Al-Ahsa, Jubail and we are going to be in Taif. We have already got into an agreement since the announcement to do a cinema in Al-Ahsa,” he said.

“In all the cities where we are present, we are planning to allocate an area for cinemas to open. They are already a destination for people to shop in these secondary cities, the attribute is already made, it will be very easy for the cinemas to open.

INNUMBERS

• 2 cinemas in 2018.

• 27 cinemas by the end of 2019.

• 80 cinemas by 2020.

• 1m tickets sold in one year.

“This is a very good move from the Kingdom’s entertainment authorities, given the fact that there is a lack of entertainment options in secondary cities, other than the small kids’ entertainment which has existed for a long time. This will take the entertainment dimension to a new level in a way that the whole family can go and enjoy the cinema.

“In secondary cities, people tend to go out of the country, they go to Dubai or Bahrain. A lot of the spending that has been made in places like Dubai will be diverted to the secondary cities, which will be a very good sign for local retailers as well.”

FASTFACT

The spread of cinemas in Saudi Arabia will include the 13 regions: Al-Jouf, Tabuk, Hail, Madinah, Makkah, Asir, Jazan, Northern Borders, Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, Al-Baha and Najran.

Mohammed said: “We have three pieces of land in Yanbu — for the hypermarket, entertainment and cinema. These have been signed and we are waiting for the cinema operator to come and join hands with us ...”

In April 2018, the first cinema was opened in Riyadh by AMC Cinema, starting with 2 screens in 2018. There were 268 screens planned in 2019 and 700 by 2020.

According to a study by PwC Middle East, a global advisory firm, the Kingdom’s cinema industry — which will serve a population of more than 32 million, the majority of whom are under the age of 30 — is expected to generate $1.5 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

