﻿

'Shop window' Caracas angers rest of Venezuela

A resident, who remains in a wheelchair due to a broken leg, shows groceries and vegetables in her fridge, in Petare slum, Caracas on July 25, 2019. (AFP)
'Shop window' Caracas angers rest of Venezuela

  • Fuel is heavily subsidized in Venezuela to keep the price absurdly low
CARACAS/MARACAIBO: While authorities concentrate on presenting an image of normality in Caracas, Venezuelans elsewhere in the country who are suffering from severe shortages amid a political and economic crisis are livid.
The capital is a “shop window” for ambassadors and foreigners as well as a “propaganda operation,” said Andres Canizalez, an expert in political communication.
It’s an outlook shared by many Venezuelans, who see a harsh reality play out in places like the grocery store and gas station.
Gendry Parra fumed recently as he watched a video of a man in Caracas taking just five minutes to fill his vehicle with fuel.
The 44-year-old shopkeeper had spent three days queuing for fuel in Maracaibo, a city in the country’s far west close to the border with Colombia.
“It disgusts me that we’re in the same country and it’s one thing there and another here,” he said.
Parra doesn’t have running water, fuel or cash, and blackouts can last days in his hometown of Maracaibo even though it was the first city in Venezuela to have electricity.
It’s also the capital of Zulia state, which used to be an important source of Venezuelan oil and gas.
Alberto Arriechi, the man pumping gas in the video, said he recognizes the privilege he has over millions of Venezuelans who live in the country’s interior and are hit harder by Venezuela’s declining oil production and lack of cash for imports.
Like other people in Caracas, the 29-year-old engineer does not suffer as severely from electricity rationing carried out by the government ever since a massive blackout in March.
The latest rationing came Monday: Caracas was without power for seven hours, other parts of the country suffered for two days.
When it comes to fuel, customers in places like Maracaibo complain that some unscrupulous gas stations illegally ask for payment in dollars.
Fuel is heavily subsidized in Venezuela to keep the price absurdly low. Arriechi bought his for a handful of bolivars.

On the shores of Lake Maracaibo, Johannis Semprun, a victim of the country’s economic crisis, sighs.
“Right now we have electricity. And I mean ‘right now.’ Don’t be surprised if it goes in a moment,” said the 37-year-old, who has six children and a handicapped wife. Due to financial troubles, he had to take his children out of school and they now eat at an evangelical church.
“Everything has got worse,” he said.
Maracaibo was once booming thanks to oil but Venezuela’s production has plummeted from 3.2 million barrels a day 10 years ago to just one million.
The disparities between life in Caracas and elsewhere have left some feeling envious.
Warin Guerrero, a livestock industry leader in the western state of Barinas, has implored cattle ranchers not to send food to the capital.
“Over there, they don’t have any problems ... we’re treated like second class citizens,” he said.
While Caracas’ special status has historical roots in centralization, nowadays it’s about government bias, said Canizalez, the political communication expert.
“There’s a belief that if there were a social disruption in Caracas, it would spread throughout the rest of the country,” he said.
“If Caracas is kept relatively well, if it doesn’t rebel, everything else will work.”
The apparent normality of Caracas includes a greater choice of products. There’s also a proliferation of imported goods, with prices in dollars.
But few can afford them as salaries and savings have been rendered almost worthless by hyperinflation which the International Monetary Fund says will reach 10 million percent this year.
At the Las Pulgas market in Maracaibo, it’s normal for poor people to buy bones and entrails to eat.
Cleaning lady Josefina Galindo, 49, feels “outrage, impotence” when hearing the price of coffee in a store: $15 for 250 grams. She earns only $9 a month.
She hasn’t bought meat in a year. On her way home she goes through a street market.
“All I do is look at meat and the prices,” she says.

Topics: Venezuela

India boosts Hindu pilgrimage to holy cave in conflict-torn Kashmir

India boosts Hindu pilgrimage to holy cave in conflict-torn Kashmir

  • India’s Hindu-nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made “pilgrimage tourism” a focus
  • For the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage in the Pahalgam area, the Jammu and Kashmir state government has spent a record $72 million on preparations
PAHALGAM, India: India is hailing a Hindu pilgrimage to a holy cave high in the snow-capped mountains of contested Kashmir as an example of communal harmony, in a region where the Muslim-majority population is overwhelmingly hostile to its rule.
India and arch-rival Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, and came close to a third in February after a suicide-bomb attack by Pakistan-based militants on Indian paramilitary police near the pilgrimage route.
India’s Hindu-nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made “pilgrimage tourism” a focus, spending huge sums on January’s Kumbh Mela festival, where more than a hundred million Indians came to bathe in the holy Ganges river.
For the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage in the Pahalgam area, the Jammu and Kashmir state government has spent a record $72 million on preparations for the six-week event that began on July 1.
“It is a perfect example of religious harmony,” said Anup Kumar Soni, additional chief executive of the Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, which organizes the pilgrimage.
Amarnath Cave, covered by snow almost all year round, contains an ice stalagmite that is considered a physical manifestation of Lord Shiva, a Hindu god.
Saffron-clad Hindu ascetics, some barefoot and with photos of the cave around their necks, trudge the 46 km (28 mile) route to the cave across glaciers and waterlogged trails.
Muslim Kashmiri villagers in long woollen coats clear the way of snow and ice, and thousands of Indian troops are deployed to guard against attacks by Muslim militant groups.
The route is arduous. One in four of the 300,000 pilgrims who have visited this year have required medical treatment, and 24 have died, mainly from heart attacks and hypertension, according to government statistics.
’Always friendly’
While thousands of Kashmiris work to clear the path, thousands more rent ponies and palanquins to the pilgrims, and tents for them to sleep in.
“Everyone is always friendly, there is no hostility here,” said a Hindu pilgrim who give his name as Abhhinav, hiking up a steep track in driving rain to one of the passes on the route that reaches nearly 4,500 meters (15,000 feet) in places.
The pilgrimage has been attacked repeatedly by militant groups — the last time in 2017 when eight pilgrims were killed in an ambush.
This year, the government has set up a bar-coding system, allowing only registered people onto the trail.
Separatists in Muslim-majority Kashmir have been campaigning against the government of Hindu-majority India for years, including a campaign of violence by militants, and an Indian security force response that Kashmiris often condemn as heavy handed.
The trouble has badly affected the region’s farming and tourism industries.
In Pahalgam, the pilgrimage offers a lifeline for many families.
“There is no private sector here, and so educated youth and many other Kashmiris are depending on the Yatra,” said Firoz Ahmed Wani, a history graduate and part-time tutor renting out two tents to pilgrims paying 200 rupees ($2.90) a night, at a camp along the route.
“We’re ordinary people. The conflict is something for the politicians to decide.”

Topics: India hindu Kashmir

