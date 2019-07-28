Outrage as Trump brands mostly-black Baltimore ‘infested mess’

You are here

The morning diatribe ignited a storm of criticism, less than two weeks after the House of Representatives condemned Trump for “racist” comments targeting four first-term Democratic congresswomen who are ethnic minorities. (File/AFP)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was hit with new accusations of racism Saturday after he attacked a prominent African-American lawmaker and branded the majority black city of Baltimore an “infested mess.”
Trump’s outburst came in a series of sharply worded tweets aimed at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings — a high-profile critic of Trump’s administration whose district covers much of Baltimore.
“Cumming (sic) District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” the president wrote, calling it “the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States.”
“No human being would want to live there,” he said — in an attack ostensibly provoked by Cummings’ criticism of the harsh conditions facing would-be asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border.
The morning diatribe ignited a storm of criticism, less than two weeks after the House of Representatives condemned Trump for “racist” comments targeting four first-term Democratic congresswomen who are ethnic minorities.
The top Democrat in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, accused Trump of a “racist” attack on a “champion... of civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague.”
“We all reject racist attacks against him,” wrote Pelosi — who was born in Baltimore and whose father served as mayor of the city.
Former vice president Joe Biden — the Democratic frontrunner to challenge Trump in 2020 — called out the president directly on Twitter.
“It is despicable for you to attack him and the people of Baltimore this way,” Biden wrote. “Once again you have proved yourself unfit to hold the office. A President is supposed to lift this nation up. Not tear it down.”
There was similar condemnation from half a dozen White House candidates including Cory Booker, who tweeted footage of a black CNN anchor and Baltimore native who broke down on air while reacting to the attack on his hometown.
“This is painful. This is a moral, defining moment in America,” wrote Booker. “Silence is toxic complicity.”
Democratic 2020 contender Kamala Harris, who like Booker is black, said she was “proud” to have her campaign headquarters in Cummings’ district and called Trump’s attack “disgraceful.”
The city’s Democratic Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young — also black — rejected Trump’s rhetoric, calling it “hurtful and dangerous.”
“It was a total insult,” he told reporters. “We’re not going to ignore anyone degrading Baltimore city and its effective leadership, no one.”
The editorial board of the city’s newspaper, The Baltimore Sun, took a direct swipe at Trump in a scathing column which concluded that it is “better to have a few rats than to be one.”
A historic port city of 600,000 people, Baltimore presents a mixed picture, with both handsome and affluent neighborhoods and poverty-stricken districts. It has one of the country’s highest murder rates.
Cummings’ district is more than 50 percent black — and the city of Baltimore as a whole, more than 60 percent.
Cummings himself tweeted: “Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”
As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Cummings — one of the most prominent African Americans in Congress — has launched investigations into Trump administration policies, including reports of poor treatment at migrant detention centers.
“Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump charged.
He attacked Cummings again Saturday evening after spending the day at Trump National Golf Club outside Washington.
“Elijah Cummings spends all of his time trying to hurt innocent people through ‘Oversight.’ He does NOTHING for his very poor, very dangerous and very badly run district!,” the president tweeted, adding the hashtag #BlacksForTrump2020.
The broadside was reminiscent of Trump’s recent, racially charged onslaught against four young Democratic women lawmakers, who he said should “go back” to the “crime infested” places they came from. In fact, three were born in the US and all are American citizens.
Trump denies accusations of racism — and has made a point of pushing for the release of US rapper A$AP Rocky, held in Sweden on assault charges, in an apparent effort to curb his unpopularity with black voters.
But his calculated targeting of the “Squad” — as the four are known — was widely seen as a bid to galvanize his mostly white electoral base as he gears up for next year’s reelection battle.

Topics: Donald Trump BALTIMORE United States elijah cummings

Updated 29 min 15 sec ago
AFP
0

Hong Kong braces for new rally after fresh riot police clashes

  • Riot police used tear gas throughout the afternoon and evening in Yuen Long after tense standoffs with protesters, some of whom were throwing projectiles and had surrounded a police van
  • Saturday’s violence compounds the political crisis engulfing the city’s pro-Beijing leadership who are seemingly unable, or unwilling, to end the chaos
Updated 29 min 15 sec ago
AFP
0

HONG KONG: Defiant pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong were readying for another big rally later Sunday, a day after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in the latest violent confrontation that has plunged the financial hub deeper into crisis.
A town near the border with China descended into chaos on Saturday as police battled protesters holding a banned rally against suspected pro-government triad gangs who beat up democracy demonstrators there last weekend.
Riot police used tear gas throughout the afternoon and evening in Yuen Long after tense standoffs with protesters, some of whom were throwing projectiles and had surrounded a police van.
Rubber bullets were fired later in the clashes which ended when riot police baton charged the last remaining demonstrators inside the town’s metro station, leaving pools of blood in the same concourse where the suspected triads had attacked the previous weekend.
Police said 11 arrests were made. Hospital authorities said 24 people were injured, most of whom have been discharged but two remained in serious condition.
Saturday’s violence compounds the political crisis engulfing the city’s pro-Beijing leadership who are seemingly unable, or unwilling, to end the chaos.
A rally is planned on the main island on Sunday afternoon.
Police have given permission for a static protest in a park but have banned a proposed march through the city, ratcheting up the likelihood of renewed clashes.
Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history after millions of demonstrators took to the streets and sporadic violent confrontations erupted between police and pockets of hardcore protesters.
The demonstrations over the last seven weeks were triggered by a controversial bill which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but have evolved into a call for wider democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms.
Yet the weeks of unprecedented protests with huge turnouts — as well as frequent clashes and the sacking of parliament — have had little luck persuading Beijing or Hong Kong’s leaders.
Beijing has issued increasingly shrill condemnations in the last two weeks, but has left it to the city’s semi-autonomous government to deal with the situation.
City leader Carrie Lam has shown no sign of backing down beyond agreeing to suspend the extradition bill.
Her administration has faced down weeks of public anger.
But the tensions ratcheted up after last week’s attack by a pro-government mob in Yuen Long.
The town is in Hong Kong’s rural New Territories where many of the surrounding villages are known for triad connections and their staunch support for the pro-Beijing establishment.
That brazen assault hospitalized at least 45 people. Police were heavily criticized for being too slow to respond to the violence, fueling accusations of collusion or turning a blind eye to the pro-government mob — allegations the force has denied.
In a rare move, police banned Saturday’s rally saying they feared reprisal attacks against villagers from protesters, a decision that only heightened anger toward a force already perceived to be protecting pro-government aggressors.
Tens of thousands of people defied the ban on Saturday and began a peaceful rally.
But small groups of more hardcore protesters, many in helmets and carrying shields, confronted police outside the villages and accused them of protecting triads.
Tensions quickly rose with projectiles hurled. Soon tear gas rounds were arcing through the air and a now-familiar pattern of running battles between police and protesters began.
On one road, a parked Lexus that was found to have wooden sticks and clubs similar to those used in Sunday’s attacks inside it — as well as a Samurai-style sword — had been trashed.
By late evening only some 200 protesters remained around the main station who were then charged by riot police.

Topics: Hong Kong China hong kong protests

