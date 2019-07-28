Saudi aid agency KSRelief continues operations around the world

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has held technical courses on the maintenance of mobile phones, plumbing and electrical wiring in Lahij governorate, Yemen, benefiting 70 trainees.

These courses are part of the livelihood improvement project to improve the skills of trainees before entering the labor market.

Yemeni Minister of Local Administration and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Relief Abdul Raqeeb Fatah expressed thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the continuous efforts of the Kingdom in supporting the humanitarian work in his country and taking care of the needy and affected Yemeni people.

He was speaking at a meeting at the headquarters of KSrelief in Riyadh on the humanitarian needs of the Yemenis in the west coast, with the participation of the KSRelief, the Emirates Red Crescent and a number of the international humanitarian organizations.

The center delivered 50 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Comoros in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Comoros Dr. Hamad Al-Hajri and a representative of the Saudi Ministry of Finance.

Al-Hajri affirmed the depth of the fraternal relations between the Kingdom and Comoros, pointing out that this annual gift comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia's interest in extending bridges of good relations between the two countries.

Following a meeting with beneficiary families in Amman, a KSRelief team was reassured of the distribution process of dates at the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

During the visit, the team listened to the Syrian refugees benefiting from the distribution offered by KSrelief and expressing satisfaction with the quality of the services provided.

The Syrian refugees expressed their great thanks to Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, for the aid they received which, they said, met their daily needs.

In Senegal, a team of KSRelief handed over a 60-ton shipment of dates to the World Food Program (WFP) for distribution to needy people. Saudi Ambassador to Senegal Fahd bin Ali Al-Dosari signed a memorandum to deliver the date shipment to the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

The Kingdom’s foreign aid efforts have always been on the rise until they hit a record in the last few years, with the volume of Saudi aid, provided impartially to 81 countries, exceeding $86 billion between 1996 and 2018.

King Salman issued his directives on May 13, 2015 to establish the KSRelief to provide various humanitarian and relief programs. Since its inception, KSRelief has implemented 1,011 projects in 44 countries worth $3,439,139,000.