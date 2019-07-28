You are here

Saudi aid agency KSRelief continues operations around the world

KSRelief officials conducting an ocular inspection in the Muslim city of Marawi in the southern Philippines, which was devastated during a war with Daesh-linked extremists two years ago. (SPA)
KSRelief delivered seven ambulances in Aden in Yemen last week. (SPA)
A KSRelief official surveys the devastated Muslim city of Marawi in the southern Philippines, the scene of heavy fighting between government troops and Daesh-linked extremists two years ago. (SPA).
KSRelief workers distributing relief aid at a village in Yemen last week. (SPA)
  • Since its inception, KSRelief has implemented 1,011 projects in 44 countries worth $3,439,139,000
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has held technical courses on the maintenance of mobile phones, plumbing and electrical wiring in Lahij governorate, Yemen, benefiting 70 trainees.

These courses are part of the livelihood improvement project to improve the skills of trainees before entering the labor market.

Yemeni Minister of Local Administration and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Relief Abdul Raqeeb Fatah expressed thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the continuous efforts of the Kingdom in supporting the humanitarian work in his country and taking care of the needy and affected Yemeni people.

He was speaking at a meeting at the headquarters of KSrelief in Riyadh on the humanitarian needs of the Yemenis in the west coast, with the participation of the KSRelief, the Emirates Red Crescent and a number of the international humanitarian organizations.

The center delivered 50 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Comoros in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Comoros Dr. Hamad Al-Hajri and a representative of the Saudi Ministry of Finance.

Al-Hajri affirmed the depth of the fraternal relations between the Kingdom and Comoros, pointing out that this annual gift comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia's interest in extending bridges of good relations between the two countries. 

Following a meeting with beneficiary families in Amman, a KSRelief team was reassured of the distribution process of dates at the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

During the visit, the team listened to the Syrian refugees benefiting from the distribution offered by KSrelief and expressing satisfaction with the quality of the services provided.

The Syrian refugees expressed their great thanks to Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, for the aid they received which, they said, met their daily needs. 

In Senegal, a team of KSRelief handed over a 60-ton shipment of dates to the World Food Program (WFP) for distribution to needy people. Saudi Ambassador to Senegal Fahd bin Ali Al-Dosari signed a memorandum to deliver the date shipment to the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

The Kingdom’s foreign aid efforts have always been on the rise until they hit a record in the last few years, with the volume of Saudi aid, provided impartially to 81 countries, exceeding $86 billion between 1996 and 2018.

King Salman issued his directives on May 13, 2015 to establish the KSRelief to provide various humanitarian and relief programs. Since its inception, KSRelief has implemented 1,011 projects in 44 countries worth $3,439,139,000.

Investors urged to open cinemas in small Saudi cities

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: The excitement of the reopening of cinemas in the Kingdom has been casting a spell over the people of all ages, making the cinema industry an extremely popular field to invest in. 

The General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) has called on investors wishing to establish or operate cinemas in small- and medium-sized cities to communicate with the commission to facilitate their procedures and to help them obtain operating licenses, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The call came as figures showed that Saudi cinemas were in third place for ticket sales in the Middle East in the second quarter of 2019.

Seven movie theaters have been opened in three major cities to date, and 27 theaters will be opened in seven cities by the end of 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

• IMAX Red Sea Mall opened in the first quarter of 2019, and is ranked the 5th worldwide in highest gross box office.

• IMAX Riyadh Park also opened in the first quarter of 2019 and is ranked 3rd worldwide in highest gross box office.

The GCAM has dedicated the following email address to respond to inquiries from interested investors: [email protected]

The investment opportunity is a good call for entertainment in secondary cities, said Shaheen Mohammed, head of operations at Lulu Hypermarkets in the Kingdom.

“If you look at our footprint in Saudi Arabia, you can see our major expansion in secondary cities in Saudi Arabia. We are in Tabuk, Hail, Al-Ahsa, Jubail and we are going to be in Taif. We have already got into an agreement since the announcement to do a cinema in Al-Ahsa,” he said.

“In all the cities where we are present, we are planning to allocate an area for cinemas to open. They are already a destination for people to shop in these secondary cities, the attribute is already made, it will be very easy for the cinemas to open.

INNUMBERS

• 2 cinemas in 2018.

• 27 cinemas by the end of 2019.

• 80 cinemas by 2020.

• 1m tickets sold in one year.

“This is a very good move from the Kingdom’s entertainment authorities, given the fact that there is a lack of entertainment options in secondary cities, other than the small kids’ entertainment which has existed for a long time. This will take the entertainment dimension to a new level in a way that the whole family can go and enjoy the cinema.

“In secondary cities, people tend to go out of the country, they go to Dubai or Bahrain. A lot of the spending that has been made in places like Dubai will be diverted to the secondary cities, which will be a very good sign for local retailers as well.”

FASTFACT

The spread of cinemas in Saudi Arabia will include the 13 regions: Al-Jouf, Tabuk, Hail, Madinah, Makkah, Asir, Jazan, Northern Borders, Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, Al-Baha and Najran.

Mohammed said: “We have three pieces of land in Yanbu — for the hypermarket, entertainment and cinema. These have been signed and we are waiting for the cinema operator to come and join hands with us ...”

In April 2018, the first cinema was opened in Riyadh by AMC Cinema, starting with 2 screens in 2018. There were 268 screens planned in 2019 and 700 by 2020.

According to a study by PwC Middle East, a global advisory firm, the Kingdom’s cinema industry — which will serve a population of more than 32 million, the majority of whom are under the age of 30 — is expected to generate $1.5 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

