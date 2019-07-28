Saudi envoy holds luncheon for UN chief in New York

NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, organized a luncheon at his home in New York in honor of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The luncheon was attended by representatives and ambassadors of Arab states, regional organizations of the UN, the deputy secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, and the assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and Pacific.

Al-Mouallimi welcomed Guterres and thanked him for his positive positions regarding many Arab causes, primarily the Palestinian cause.

معالي المندوب الدائم السفير عبدالله بن يحيى #المعلمي يقيم حفل غداء على شرف معالي أمين عام #الأمم_المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش @UNarabic



Al-Mouallimi said he hopes to increase cooperation between Arab states and the UN so as to serve common interests and achieve regional security and stability.

Guterres thanked Al-Mouallimi for the invitation, and praised the UN’s friendly ties with Arab states in general, and with Saudi Arabia in particular.

Guterres expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s important role in the UN, his aspiration to consolidate relations with all Arab states, and his eagerness to maintain security and peace regionally and internationally.

Arab states’ representatives and ambassadors conversed with Guterres and listened to his views on various Arab causes, the UN’s efforts to address them, and ways to strengthen the Arab League’s role in the UN. SPA New York