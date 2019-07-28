You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen army advances against Houthis in Taiz, Saada
﻿

Yemen army advances against Houthis in Taiz, Saada

Yemeni fighters from the Amalqa ("Giants") Brigades, loyal to the Saudi-backed government, gather with armed pick-up trucks and armoured vehicles on the side of a road in Hodeida on June 21, 2018 . (File/AFP)
Updated 28 July 2019
Arab News
0

Yemen army advances against Houthis in Taiz, Saada

  • The army made gains on several mountains in Taiz - Yemen’s third largest city – against the Houthi militia sieged parts of the city since 2015
  • Further advancements against the Houthis were also made in the northern province of Saada in the north
Updated 28 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Yemen’s army announced their advances in Taiz and the Houthi stronghold of Saada, after defeating the Iranian-backed militia.

The army made gains on several mountains in Taiz - Yemen’s third largest city – against the Houthi militia sieged parts of the city since 2015.

A military source told Yemen’s national military website “September Net,” that the new advancements will enable the army to infiltrate Houthi strong-hold positions Taiz. The army also managed to cut off Houthi supply lines.

Further advancements against the Houthis were also made in the northern province of Saada in the north.

Battles in Yemen between the internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis continue as the peace process reached a stalemate.

Efforts to date have failed, while the Stockholm peace agreement – signed in December last year - is threatened as fighting intensifies.  

Topics: Yemen Taiz saada

Related

0
Middle-East
Arab coalition air raids kill 10 Houthis in Saada
0 video
Middle-East
Houthi radio celebrates Hezbollah fundraiser with ‘death to America, death to Israel’ video

Oman not mediating, but in contact with ‘all parties’ over navigation in Hormuz

Updated 28 July 2019
Reuters
0

Oman not mediating, but in contact with ‘all parties’ over navigation in Hormuz

  • The emergency meeting with parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was "constructive" according to attendees
  • Seizure of British tanker in world’s most important waterway has deepened crisis
Updated 28 July 2019
Reuters
0

TEHRAN: Oman is not undertaking any mediation efforts around rising tensions in the Gulf region but is in contact with "all parties" in order to maintain stability in the Strait of Hormuz, Oman's minister in charge of foreign affairs said on Sunday.

"We are not mediating, but what we are more concerned with, in this case, is securing the stability of navigation in the Hormuz Straight, so we are in contact with all parties," Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah told Omani state TV after meeting Iranian officials in Tehran.

The emergency meeting with parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was constructive but there are unresolved issues and Tehran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments if Europeans fail to salvage the pact, Iranian official Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday.

The parties have been trying to salvage the pact since the US withdrew from it in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

The Europeans say further breaches of the agreement by Iran would escalate confrontation at a time when Tehran and Washington are at risk of a miscalculation that could lead to war.

The seizure of the British tanker in the world’s most important waterway for the oil trade has deepened a crisis between Iran and the West. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Britain's seizure of the Iranian oil tanker was illegal and would be detrimental for Britain.

Topics: Oman Iran Iran tensions

Related

0
Middle-East
Oman’s top diplomat in Iran talks amid mounting Gulf tensions
0
Middle-East
Oman urges Iran to let seized tanker depart

Latest updates

Dembele double fires Lyon to victory against Arsenal
0
Verstappen wins chaotic German Grand Prix
0
Saudi Arabia's Prince Bandar bin Abdul Aziz passes away
0
Indonesian pilgrim, 95, heads for Hajj after King Salman invite
0
Real Madrid block Gareth Bale China move over fee, says source
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.