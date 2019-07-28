Yemen army advances against Houthis in Taiz, Saada

DUBAI: Yemen’s army announced their advances in Taiz and the Houthi stronghold of Saada, after defeating the Iranian-backed militia.

The army made gains on several mountains in Taiz - Yemen’s third largest city – against the Houthi militia sieged parts of the city since 2015.

A military source told Yemen’s national military website “September Net,” that the new advancements will enable the army to infiltrate Houthi strong-hold positions Taiz. The army also managed to cut off Houthi supply lines.

Further advancements against the Houthis were also made in the northern province of Saada in the north.

Battles in Yemen between the internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis continue as the peace process reached a stalemate.

Efforts to date have failed, while the Stockholm peace agreement – signed in December last year - is threatened as fighting intensifies.