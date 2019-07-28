9th issue of Rasanah’s Journal for Iranian Studies now out

You are here

The 9th issue of the Journal for Iranian Studies is now out.
Updated 28 July 2019
  The journal is divided into four studies, each tackling an Iranian subject
The International Institute for Iranian Studies (Rasanah) has published the 9th issue of the Journal for Iranian Studies (JIS). In its English version, JIS is divided into four studies tackling various subjects related to Iranian affairs. The first study is entitled “The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action: Alternatives Moving Ahead and Implications on the Public Perception of the Iranian People in a World where ‘Perception Is Reality.’”

This study aims to explore the various paths the Iranian government may choose in proceeding with the nuclear arms agreement, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and how this may translate in the realm of public perception.

The second study is titled “Russian Influence in Lebanon and its Implications for Iran,” in which the researcher reviews the indicators of Russia’s changing role and policies toward Lebanon, its motives for rapprochement with Beirut, in addition to the implications of Russian policies for the role of Iran and its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In the third study, “The Political Economy of Corruption in Iran,” the researcher overviews corruption in Iran and categorizes the forms of corruption in a social and objective way, not a moral or abstract one. It also analyzes corruption from the perspective of the political economy, quantitatively and qualitatively.

The fourth study is titled “Iranian Cinema and the Art of Criticizing Authority, ‘The Lizard’ and ‘Manuscripts Don’t Burn’ as Two Examples,” in which the researcher attempts to explore aspects of contemporary Iranian society as portrayed in Iranian cinema, offering a cognitive, intellectual and artistic perspective through discussing the ideas of some of the pioneers of Iranian cinema regarding the political situation and religious thought following the Islamic revolution.

