ECA to conduct study for center of excellence at KAEC

The announcement took place during a visit to VHO’s Innovation Campus in Los Angeles by a senior ECA delegation.
Updated 28 July 2019
Arab News
The Economic Cities Authority (ECA) has signed a collaboration agreement with Virgin Hyperloop One (VHO) to conduct a feasibility study to build a world-class hyperloop center of excellence at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). 

The center is to include an extended test and certification hyperloop track, a research and development center and a hyperloop manufacturing facility. 

The agreement is in line with ECA’s vision to make Saudi Arabia a globally attractive hub for high-value, long-term investments.

The announcement took place during a visit to VHO’s Innovation Campus in Los Angeles by a senior ECA delegation, led by Secretary-General Muhannad bin Abdul Mohsin Hilal 

The study will examine opportunities for the co-development of specific technologies for hyperloop transportation systems that can be commercialized and scaled, together with the development of local expertise in Saudi Arabia. The study will also assess the potential for establishing localized hyperloop supply chains and the acceleration of innovation clusters across the Kingdom. Additionally, the hyperloop center of excellence at KAEC is expected to create 6,000 high-tech localized jobs. 

Hilal said: “At ECA, we are always on the lookout for strategic partnerships and initiatives to enable our economic cities to contribute to the ambitious goals of Vision 2030, and our agreement with VHO to explore the possibility of developing its new technology at KAEC represents a major step forward in our mission. If materialized, the center of excellence will catalyze the development of a domestic hyperloop-enabled transportation sector, which in turn, will accelerate urban development and economic growth, creating job opportunities for Saudi youth and increasing local content.”

Jay Walder, CEO of VHO, said: “With Vision 2030, the Kingdom has demonstrated bold leadership to advance game-changing solutions. A hyperloop system could help enable Saudi Arabia to become a global transportation powerhouse, nurture the nation’s innovation and entrepreneurial culture, and grow an innovative knowledge workforce.”

“I look forward to this collaboration with our visionary partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to turn this technology into a mass transportation solution,” he added.

Sultan Masoom, ECA’s director-general of investment development and attraction, said: “Closely aligned with Saudi Arabia’s strategy to transform itself into a global economic powerhouse, ECA is keen on attracting quality foreign direct investment to stimulate business at the economic cities.”

Michael Bloomberg to host Global Business Forum

Updated 28 July 2019
Arab News
Michael R. Bloomberg has announced that the third annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum (GBF) will be held in New York City on Sept. 25 at the Plaza Hotel during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, this year the day-long forum will focus on aligning governments and businesses on combatting the greatest current threats to global prosperity — the rise of economic and environmental instability. 

GBF has become a leading public-private forum alongside the General Assembly, convening some of the most important world leaders and CEOs to address the risks and opportunities in the global economy. 

This year, GBF will highlight leadership that is building and maintaining economic and environmental stability.

“Meeting big challenges requires governments and businesses to work together, especially at a time when tensions and temperatures are both rising around the world,” said Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, mayor of New York City 2002-2013, UN special envoy for climate action, and WHO global ambassador for noncommunicable diseases. “The Global Business Forum is a unique opportunity for some of the world’s most influential people to build new partnerships.”

The initial attendee roster of the 2019 Bloomberg Global Business Forum includes: Kuwait Investment Authority Managing Director Farouk A. Bastaki, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, National Economic Council former Director Gary Cohn, New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham, Tigress Financial Partners CEO Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq., JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd. CEO Katherine Garrett-Cox, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, Novozymes President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen, The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Kissinger Associates Chairman Henry Kissinger, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Co-Chairman and Co-CEO Henry Kravis, International Monetary Fund Chairman and Managing Director Christine Lagarde, European Commission Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo, The Paulson Institute Chairman Hank Paulson, AustralianSuper Chair Heather Ridout AO, and Snap Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Evan Spiegel. Attending heads of state will be announced soon. 

The 2019 Bloomberg Global Business Forum partners include LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, BNP Paribas CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnaf, AXA Group CEO Thomas Buberl, Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote, EXOR Chairman and CEO John Elkann, HSBC Holdings Group Chief Executive John Flint, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Alphabet and Google SVP and CFO Ruth Porat, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David M. Solomon, Enel CEO and General Manager Francesco Starace, Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, Allianz Global Investors CEO Andreas Utermann, and Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake.

