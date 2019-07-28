Michael Bloomberg to host Global Business Forum

Michael R. Bloomberg has announced that the third annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum (GBF) will be held in New York City on Sept. 25 at the Plaza Hotel during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, this year the day-long forum will focus on aligning governments and businesses on combatting the greatest current threats to global prosperity — the rise of economic and environmental instability.

GBF has become a leading public-private forum alongside the General Assembly, convening some of the most important world leaders and CEOs to address the risks and opportunities in the global economy.

This year, GBF will highlight leadership that is building and maintaining economic and environmental stability.

“Meeting big challenges requires governments and businesses to work together, especially at a time when tensions and temperatures are both rising around the world,” said Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, mayor of New York City 2002-2013, UN special envoy for climate action, and WHO global ambassador for noncommunicable diseases. “The Global Business Forum is a unique opportunity for some of the world’s most influential people to build new partnerships.”

The initial attendee roster of the 2019 Bloomberg Global Business Forum includes: Kuwait Investment Authority Managing Director Farouk A. Bastaki, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, National Economic Council former Director Gary Cohn, New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham, Tigress Financial Partners CEO Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq., JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd. CEO Katherine Garrett-Cox, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, Novozymes President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen, The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Kissinger Associates Chairman Henry Kissinger, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Co-Chairman and Co-CEO Henry Kravis, International Monetary Fund Chairman and Managing Director Christine Lagarde, European Commission Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo, The Paulson Institute Chairman Hank Paulson, AustralianSuper Chair Heather Ridout AO, and Snap Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Evan Spiegel. Attending heads of state will be announced soon.

The 2019 Bloomberg Global Business Forum partners include LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, BNP Paribas CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnaf, AXA Group CEO Thomas Buberl, Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote, EXOR Chairman and CEO John Elkann, HSBC Holdings Group Chief Executive John Flint, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Alphabet and Google SVP and CFO Ruth Porat, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David M. Solomon, Enel CEO and General Manager Francesco Starace, Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, Allianz Global Investors CEO Andreas Utermann, and Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake.