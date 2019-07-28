You are here

Indonesian pilgrim, 95, heads for Hajj after King Salman invite

Ninety-five-year-old Uhi, from the Batulawang village of Indonesia’s West Java province, will soon embark on his Hajj pilgrimage. (AN photo)
Updated 28 July 2019
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA
JAKARTA: A king, a commoner and a YouTube video. As far as fairytales go, this story also has a happy ending.

And if all goes well, Uhi, a 95-year-old man from the Batulawang village of Indonesia’s West Java province, will soon embark on his dream trip — to visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

He will be accompanied by his three children and two grandchildren.

While they are undergoing health checks before their departure, their new passports have been submitted to the Saudi Embassy in Jakarta, where they have met the Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia, Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi.

Uhi — who like many Indonesians uses one name — still cannot quite believe that he and his family had been invited by King Salman to go to Hajj.

 

“I feel so happy. I could never imagine that this would happen. Once we arrive in Makkah, I just want to pray. Thank you for inviting me to go to Hajj,” Uhi said in Sundanese, his local dialect, during an interview with Arab News in his house on Tuesday.

The invitation came after a video message of himself and his two daughters — holding the king’s photograph while pleading in Arabic their wish to go to Hajj in spite of their family’s limited funds— went viral and was reported to have reached Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Uhi’s daughter, Nana Rohana, said they recorded the video just before Ramadan in their family house, which is located in Cipanas, a mountainous resort area about 95 km from the capital and a popular holiday destination.

Uhi and his family had befriended a regular Arab visitor, known only as Ali, who suggested making the video. He gave them the king’s pictures featured in the clip.

“I was just chatting with Ali in the house. He asked me ‘do you want to go to Hajj?’ And I told him I wanted to but I didn’t have the money. He jokingly said that he’d tell his president (the king). I really thought he was joking,” said Uhi, who is believed to be a nonagenarian because according to his family, he could remember the era when Indonesia was colonized by the Dutch.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Uhi — who like many Indonesians uses one name — will be accompanied on the Hajj pilgrimage by his three children and two grandchildren.

• Their new passports have been submitted to the Saudi Embassy in Jakarta, where they have met the Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia, Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi.

Nana said that Ali had told them he would upload the video online after Eid. The family had no idea what happened to the clip until they got a call from a stranger, telling them that Uhi had been invited to go to Hajj. They didn’t believe it and they wouldn’t let him go alone anyway because of his old age.

But the invitation finally became a reality with a call from the embassy and a meeting with the ambassador.

“I was really moved. I still wonder if this is real, it gives me goosebumps and cold hands. I’m very grateful to Allah. It was my first time ever to set foot in an embassy. I kept thanking the ambassador. Alhamdulillah, this is a gift from Allah, just because this video went viral,” said Uhi.

Nana described the invitation as their “biggest gift from Allah” and that no amount of money could ever compare with it.

“My father always wanted to go on the Hajj pilgrimage. Alhamdulillah, it is happening now. Before we leave, I praise and thank the king who made it possible,” Nana said.

Chinese investment soars on back of Saudi reforms

Updated 29 July 2019
NOOR NUGALI
Lojien Ben Gassem
RIYADH: A new chapter in Saudi-Chinese relations was written during the recent visit of the leadership of Saudi Arabia to China, according to Sultan Mufti, the deputy governor of investment attraction and development at the Saudi Arabian General Investments Authority (SAGIA). 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, he said: “We've seen huge growth in Chinese companies in the Kingdom. There was a 100 percent increase in entry to the Saudi market in the first half of 2019 compared with last year.”

After the visit of the Chinese delegation to SAGIA last Thursday, Mufti explained how both countries share a strategic partnership: “There are a lot of commonalities between us. As G20 economies, we have enjoyed a long trade relationship and we are growing with our interesting initiatives, Saudi Arabia has Vision 2030 and China has the Belt and Road Initiative.

“There are a lot of opportunities in strategic sectors as a result of Vision 2030. The Belt and Road Initiative paves the way for China to enter the Saudi economy, and lots of Chinese companies will have expertise relevant to our plans.

“These sectors include petrochemical, manufacturing, mining power and renewable energy, in which Chinese companies have a lot of skills to bring to Saudi Arabia,” Mufti added.  

He said that merging the initiatives will take the relationship to new levels.

Mufti also discussed the opening of an office for SAGIA in China: “The approval process has been done. We’re not waiting for the physical opening because we already have a team actively involved in marketing.”

FASTFACTS

• The Kingdom ranked fourth among the G20, according to the latest report published by the World Bank.

• Some of the important reforms include the establishment of arbitration centers, specialized commission courts, enchancing minority interest laws and proving the insolvency law.

He said that the highlight of the Chinese visit was the growing interest from companies wanting to know more about what Saudi Arabia has to offer: “At SAGIA and Invest Saudi, there are workshops where companies are meeting with specific teams with technical and commercial experience, where they can tell each company its relevance to the sector and the opportunities.

“These workshops will help them throughout their journey from the early exploration all the way to investment and starting their operations in the Kingdom.”

Mufti added that the growing interest is partly due to the reforms that are taking place in Saudi Arabia: “According to the latest report published by the World Bank, the Kingdom ranked fourth among the G20. Some of those important reforms include the establishment of arbitration centers, specialized commission courts, enhancing minority interest laws and improving the insolvency law.” 

He said that the rise in the Saudi economy in recent years has been aided by reforms: “They are happening every day, every minute. It’s difficult to track the momentum because reforms are coming through under the umbrella of the Executive Committee for Improving the Performance of Private Sector Businesses (Tayseer), headed by Commerce and Investment Minister Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi.

“On a weekly basis, you will be seeing reforms coming up. There are about 500 reforms that have been identified, 45 percent have already been implemented and this number rises every week. That’s why we created Invest Saudi, because it helps investors track reforms, understand more about the opportunities and the support that they can get from SAGIA,” he added.

“SAGIA organizes global roadshows with sector experts that meet with each specific company and give them the information they need,” Mufti said.

