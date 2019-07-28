You are here

Dembele double fires Lyon to victory against Arsenal

Lyon's players celebrate with the trophy after the pre-season friendly match for the Emirates Cup between Arsenal and Lyon. (AFP)
AFP
  • The Ligue 1 side overturn Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s icebreaker to claim the pre-season trophy
LONDON: Substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice as Lyon came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in London on Sunday.

Gunners boss Unai Emery had opted against including Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil in his squad after they were involved in an attempted car-jacking during the week.

He also named new signings Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench, with the pair coming on as the Ligue 1 side overturned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener to win the pre-season trophy.

Alexandre Lacazette limped off injured early as Arsenal dominated the opening half, Aubameyang smartly tucking home Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross 10 minutes before halftime.

But after the break, with changes taking place for much of the half, Lyon battled back and Dembele struck either side of Martinelli having a debut Emirates Stadium goal ruled out for hand ball.

Before kickoff the fans observed a period of applause in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes.

The former Arsenal forward died in a car accident on June 1.

Meantime, Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe is also weighing an offer from Napoli and will decide his future at the start of the coming week, a source close to the deal told AFP on Sunday.

A second source said French champions Paris-Saint Germain had also entered the race to sign the 24-year-old.

The Ivory Coast striker, who featured on five occasions for his country at the African Cup of Nations, scored 22 goals last season as Lille finished in a surprising second place in Ligue 1.

British media reported on Sunday the Gunners had scheduled a medical for Pepe.

The first source told AFP it was not certain the 13-time international would end up in North London.

“The club have received three written offers for €80 million ($100 million) and the player will probably choose either Arsenal or Napoli,” the source said.

“This should be settled by Tuesday,” the source added.

“Both clubs are offering him a net salary of €8 million a year.

“Pepe’s preference would be for Arsenal, who will be competing in the Europa League this season. But the prospect of playing in the Champions League with Napoli and coach Carlo Ancelotti could still turn the balance to Italy.”

The second source said PSG were also interested in the Paris-born forward but their approach may have come too late and could also be hampered by their need to trim costs to satisfy UEFA’s financial fair play rules. Contacted by AFP, Lille president Gerard Lopez refused to comment.

Verstappen wins chaotic German Grand Prix

AFP
HOCKENHEIM: Max Verstappen took full advantage of his rivals’ calamities on Sunday to win an epic, rain-lashed and wildly spectacular German Grand Prix for Red Bull ahead of Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

The 21-year-old Dutchman secured his second win of the season and seventh of his career, finishing ahead of four-time world champion Vettel, who had started 20th and last on the grid.

New dad Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso was third as he secured only his third Formula One podium.

The race was a disaster for champions Mercedes who were celebrating their 200th Formula One start of the modern era and 125 years of motorsport, both defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas crashed and failed to score any points.

Hamilton eventually finished 11th after making six pit-stops as he missed out on a points finish for the first time in 23 races while Verstappen continued his rich streak of consistency.

Lance Stroll of Racing Point came home fourth to deliver his team’s best finish ahead of Carlos Sainz of McLaren, Alex Albon of Toro Rosso and Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo.

Romain Grosjean was eighth for Haas ahead of Antionio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo and Kevin Magnussen who was 10th for Haas.

“It was amazing, but really tricky out there,” said Verstappen, who made four pit-stops and survived a complete 360-degrees spin. “To make the right calls, you had to be focused. We put on the slick tires and we had a 360! But it was alright.”

Vettel, for whom the result brought redemption after he had crashed out while leading in heavy rain last year, said: “It was a long race and at some stages if felt like it was never-ending. I am just very happy.”

Kvyat confirmed that he became a father on Saturday night when his partner Kelly gave birth to a daughter.

He said: “It is amazing to be back on the podium and incredible for Toro Rosso, after so many years.”

After the record-breaking heat, the race began in steady rain with the field on full wet tires behind a Safety Car through four formation laps before a standing start.

The conditions did nothing to deter Hamilton who made a near-perfect start from his 87th pole position.

The race distance was reduced to 64 laps as the spray rose high in plumes throughout the pack, Vettel romping forward from 20th to pass six cars in the first five corners. Leclerc, in the other Ferrari, rose to sixth from 10th on the opening lap.

Hamilton led by two seconds from Bottas after lap one, Verstappen having made a poor start, as the field jostled for space and grip, Sergio Perez spinning backwards into the stadium entry wall and damaging his Racing Force.

That required a Safety Car intervention for three laps, during which the leaders pitted for intermediates, before racing resumed.

After 25, Verstappen pitted for medium compound slicks, a gamble by Red Bull. The Dutchman complained vigorously about his tires before spinning at the final corner and recovering.

Another Virtual Safety Car was then deployed briefly, as Hamilton pitted for softs from the lead, before Leclerc went off at Sachs Curve.

The Monegasque screamed aloud as Vettel pitted, returning to ‘inters’, before Hamilton went off, snapping his front wing.

