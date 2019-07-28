You are here

  • Home
  • Jin Young Ko wins at Evian for 2nd major title of season
﻿

Jin Young Ko wins at Evian for 2nd major title of season

South Korea's Ko Jin-young celebrates with a South Korean flag after winning the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France,on July 28, 2019. Ko won the championship by two shots with score of -15. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
AP
0

Jin Young Ko wins at Evian for 2nd major title of season

  • Ko fired a 4-under 67 in the rain-swept final round to win the Evian Championship by two shots with a 15-under total of 269
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
AP
0
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France: Jin Young Ko took advantage of a friend’s bad luck to win her second major title of the season on Sunday, and reclaimed No. 1 spot in the women’s world golf rankings.
Ko fired a 4-under 67 in the rain-swept final round to win the Evian Championship by two shots with a 15-under total of 269.
Winner of the season’s first major, the ANA Inspiration in April, Ko closed out the victory after playing partner, longtime leader and good friend Hyo Joo Kim lost control of the tournament with a triple bogey at the par-3 14th.
Ko took the two-shot lead she was given, and added a birdie at the par-4 No. 17, to hold off strong finishes by American rookie Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68).
The 24-year-old South Korean played the par-5 18th with a two-shot cushion and no drama. Kim (73) made a birdie to join a three-way tie for second with Kupcho and Feng.
Ko said her play was “a little perfect,” after getting the silver trophy presented by ski great Lindsey Vonn.
Ko acknowledged feeling sad for Kim, the 2014 Evian champion whose challenge was undone after a tee shot at No. 14 plugged beneath the front face of a green-side bunker. Kim’s first salvage attempt rolled back from the grass into a deep footprint in the sand. Kim then three-putted.
“The lie was so bad. It was really unlucky for Hyo Joo,” said Ko.
The winner’s check of $615,000 lifted Ko atop the LPGA money list with almost $2 million this season.
A second career major for Ko, the 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year, also means she goes back to No. 1 in the world rankings above her other playing partner, Sung Hyun Park.
Park (75) was let down by her putting in falling to a tie for sixth at 10 under.
A final round played in steady rain ended in fading light at 7:35 p.m. local time (1735 GMT). The start was delayed by two hours to prepare the Evian Resort Golf Club course after overnight downpours.
In her second major as a professional, the 22-year-old Kupcho impressed by shooting a bogey-free, lowest round of the day in persistent rain and cooling winds.
“It’s crazy. It’s exciting to see that I can compete,” said the Colorado native, untroubled by the dreary weather. “I just say, ‘Well everyone’s playing in it, so we’re going to be out here.’“
Kupcho was the first woman to win at Augusta National, in the inaugural Women’s Amateur in April, and played apparently nerveless golf until her final 4-foot putt. She made it to secure a check for $289,000.
“Standing over this putt on 18 I was kind of freaking out,” said Kupcho, who was an NCAA champion at Wake Forest. “I had to take a couple of deep breaths as I was lining it up.”
Kupcho had begun the day seven shots behind Kim, and three behind Ko. Though Park seemed favored, three shots ahead of Ko, she opened with two bogeys and struggled to find rhythm.
Park ended with another bogey 6 at the 18th, playing her approach into flower beds beside the green, and hacking out across the putting surface into more thick grass.
The Jutanugarn sisters from Thailand both shot 68 to secure top-10 finishes.
Ariya Jutanugarn made eagle-3 on the 18th to finish alone in fifth place on 11 under, and elder sister Moriya tied for sixth with Park.
Ko’s victory ended a streak of 10 different players winning the previous 10 women’s majors.
The next starts Thursday, when the Women’s British Open begins at Woburn, England. It’s the first time since 1960 that two women’s majors have been played in back-to-back weeks.
On Sunday morning, Ko canceled her scheduled evening flight for England. It was among many good moves she made at Evian.

Dembele double fires Lyon to victory against Arsenal

Updated 28 July 2019
AFP
0

Dembele double fires Lyon to victory against Arsenal

  • The Ligue 1 side overturn Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s icebreaker to claim the pre-season trophy
Updated 28 July 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice as Lyon came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in London on Sunday.

Gunners boss Unai Emery had opted against including Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil in his squad after they were involved in an attempted car-jacking during the week.

He also named new signings Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench, with the pair coming on as the Ligue 1 side overturned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener to win the pre-season trophy.

Alexandre Lacazette limped off injured early as Arsenal dominated the opening half, Aubameyang smartly tucking home Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross 10 minutes before halftime.

But after the break, with changes taking place for much of the half, Lyon battled back and Dembele struck either side of Martinelli having a debut Emirates Stadium goal ruled out for hand ball.

Before kickoff the fans observed a period of applause in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes.

The former Arsenal forward died in a car accident on June 1.

Meantime, Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe is also weighing an offer from Napoli and will decide his future at the start of the coming week, a source close to the deal told AFP on Sunday.

A second source said French champions Paris-Saint Germain had also entered the race to sign the 24-year-old.

The Ivory Coast striker, who featured on five occasions for his country at the African Cup of Nations, scored 22 goals last season as Lille finished in a surprising second place in Ligue 1.

British media reported on Sunday the Gunners had scheduled a medical for Pepe.

The first source told AFP it was not certain the 13-time international would end up in North London.

“The club have received three written offers for €80 million ($100 million) and the player will probably choose either Arsenal or Napoli,” the source said.

“This should be settled by Tuesday,” the source added.

“Both clubs are offering him a net salary of €8 million a year.

“Pepe’s preference would be for Arsenal, who will be competing in the Europa League this season. But the prospect of playing in the Champions League with Napoli and coach Carlo Ancelotti could still turn the balance to Italy.”

The second source said PSG were also interested in the Paris-born forward but their approach may have come too late and could also be hampered by their need to trim costs to satisfy UEFA’s financial fair play rules. Contacted by AFP, Lille president Gerard Lopez refused to comment.

Topics: Lyon Arsenal Moussa Dembele

Related

0
Sport
Arsenal open US tour with 3-0 friendly win in Colorado
0
Sport
Lyon looking to stop Lionel Messi in Champions League

Latest updates

Jin Young Ko wins at Evian for 2nd major title of season
0
Turkish students given text books justifying 9/11 attacks, slamming ‘weak’ EU - mirroring Erdogan views
0
Panic grips Kashmir following troop mobilization reports
0
Dembele double fires Lyon to victory against Arsenal
0
Verstappen wins chaotic German Grand Prix
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.