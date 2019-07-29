You are here

  • Home
  • Cautious hopes before new round of US-China talks
﻿

Cautious hopes before new round of US-China talks

China and the US will hold key talks on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 29 July 2019
AFP
0

Cautious hopes before new round of US-China talks

  • Holding talks in Shanghai is also a nod to a time of better relations, as the home of the 1972 Shanghai Communique — an important step in building diplomatic relations between the US and China
Updated 29 July 2019
AFP
0

BEIJING: US trade negotiators return to China this week for a fresh round of talks in a new city, but experts warn a change of air is unlikely to quickly solve an impasse between the world’s two biggest economies.
The meetings in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the first face-to-face discussions since negotiations collapsed in May after President Donald Trump accused China of reneging on its commitments.
Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade in the tense standoff.
Despite an agreement by Trump and President Xi Jinping at the G20 in Japan to cease hostilities, there has been little progress since — and the US leader has irritated the Chinese side by claiming the slowing economy is forcing them to make a trade deal.
The dispute has centered on US demands for China to curb the alleged theft of American technology and provide a level playing field to US companies in the Asian country.
Trump has also angered China by blacklisting telecom giant Huawei over national security concerns.
“Basically China tried to take this as a pure economic affair and just wants to make a deal, but on the US side it seems ... (they) try to connect the trade affairs with a strategic rivalry,” Wang Chuanxing, professor at Tongji University, told AFP.
“The common ground is that both of the sides want to strike a deal, so this is very important.”
The re-starting of talks is seen as a positive step, and the change of location to the country’s leading city of commerce Shanghai is also suggestive.
“It could be an attempt to distance the consequences of the negotiations from Xi Jinping and the people immediately around him,” said Michael Pettis, finance professor at the Guanghua School of Management at Peking University.
Holding talks in Shanghai is also a nod to a time of better relations, as the home of the 1972 Shanghai Communique — an important step in building diplomatic relations between the US and China.

BACKGROUND

• Despite an agreement by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to cease hostilities, there has been little progress since.

• The dispute has centered on US demands for China to curb the alleged theft of American technology and provide a level playing field to US companies in the Asian country.

“There’s a significance to (China) of the Shanghai Communique and the symbolism obviously of that important agreement,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC, adding that he would take the invite to Shanghai as “good news that we will be making progress next week.”
However Mnuchin, who will be joined by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer in Shanghai, warned there were “a lot of issues” and he expected follow-up talks in the US.
“It’s not likely (they will sign a deal) this week,” said Shanghai-based professor Shen Dingli.
The Global Times, a state-run nationalist daily, said in an editorial on Friday that it is “widely believed that trade talks will take a long time” and the chance of getting a deal could be missed if Washington continues to put pressure on Beijing.
Further lowering expectations was Larry Kudlow, director of the US National Economic Council, who told CNBC on Friday that he “wouldn’t expect any grand deal.”
“Talking to our negotiators, I think they’re going to reset the stage and hopefully go back to where the talks left off last May,” he said, adding that the two sides still need to address key structural issues such as intellectual property theft and forced transfers of technology.
As well as a fresh location, the new round of trade talks seem set to give a more prominent role to the Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.
While Vice Premier Liu He will likely lead the talks for China again, the addition of Zhong could change the tone of the discussions as he is seen as a hard-liner.
“On the one hand maybe in his speeches he might express something tough,” Wang said.
“But on the other hand we can also think that China is making more efforts to strike a deal, because Zhong Shan is a man with much expertise in this area.”

Topics: US-China trade war

Related

0
Business & Economy
Millions of tons of US soy shipped to China in trade consensus
0
Business & Economy
Tensions surge over Serbia’s small hydropower plants

Venezuela migrants propel billion-dollar delivery app

Updated 29 July 2019
AP
0

Venezuela migrants propel billion-dollar delivery app

  • Around the world, immigrants are flocking to digital platforms like Uber, Doordash or Rappi for freelance work, because they offer a quick chance to earn cash in places where newcomers struggle to find regular jobs
  • The gig economy can also be perilous for migrants, who end up working long hours in occupations that provide modest pay, no benefits and few opportunities for career advancement
Updated 29 July 2019
AP
0

BOGOTA, Colombia: It’s six in the morning and Samuel Romero is already pulling his bicycle out of a small garage.
The 21-year-old Venezuelan migrant turns on his phone and logs on to Rappi, an app through which freelance cyclists get paid to make deliveries around Bogota, a traffic-clogged city of 8 million. He checks his brakes and rides into the chilly streets. It’s the beginning of a 15-hour workday, in which Romero is hoping he can make around $15 — the equivalent of Venezuela’s monthly minimum wage but barely enough to get by in costlier Colombia.
“I am grateful to have some work” says Romero, who arrived in Colombia last year. “But you really have to devote tons of time to this to make any decent money.”
Around the world, immigrants are flocking to digital platforms like Uber, Doordash or Rappi for freelance work, because they offer a quick chance to earn cash in places where newcomers struggle to find regular jobs.
But the gig economy can also be perilous for migrants, who end up working long hours in occupations that provide modest pay, no benefits and few opportunities for career advancement.
In Colombia, which has recently taken in more than 1.3 million Venezuelans fleeing economic hardship, thousands of immigrants like Romero are working on the Rappi platform, mostly delivering small packages to customers who can log into the app to order anything from Chinese takeaway to a box of diapers from the supermarket.
The app has expanded into eight Latin American countries since it was founded four years ago by a group of young Colombian entrepreneurs, and raised more than $1 billion from venture capitalists, becoming a showpiece for the country’s up and coming tech industry.
But Rappi — like similar companies — has also come under criticism for its modern-day labor practices, which reflect some of the shortcomings of the gig economy.
“This company grew so fast that it forgot about our welfare” said Lina Hernandez, a cyclist who works for Rappi in Bogota, making less than $15 during 12-hour workdays. She recently participated in a protest in front of Rappi’s headquarters, where some couriers set fire to their orange-colored company backpacks to express their anger over the platform’s working conditions.
Rappi pays cyclists in Colombia anywhere from 60 cents to three dollars per delivery, depending on the distance traveled and the time of day in which an order is taken. The couriers are not considered employees and work on a freelance basis, logging into the platform at their convenience.
Company representatives estimate that couriers can make $2.30 to $2.90 per hour during peak times when demand is highest. That’s twice as much as workers on Colombia’s minimum wage make per hour. The company says that its platform is providing work opportunities to more than 18,000 couriers across Latin America.
“This is a platform that allows people to generate additional income, in a flexible manner,” said Alejandro Galvis, Rappi’s chief of staff. “The beauty of this is that through technology we connect two people” enabling cyclists with spare time to serve customers without time to do their own shopping, he explains.
But cyclists in Colombia complain that payments are falling as more freelancers join the platform and compete for each delivery, forcing them to work longer hours to make similar or even smaller amounts of money.
“This was incredible the first three months,” Romero said during a long break in midafternoon, when the app wasn’t sending him any requests for deliveries. He said that when he joined Rappi in February, he was making almost $22 each day but that his average daily amount had now dropped to about $15.
Rappi cyclists also lack benefits that are mandatory for minimum-wage employees, such as health insurance or sick leave. Couriers must also pay for the maintenance of their bikes, and purchase from Rappi an orange backpack that is required to work on the platform.
Company representatives say the couriers are not its employees but “entrepreneurs” who work on their own schedule and use the Rappi app to find customers willing to pay for deliveries. They say the app does not keep any of the money paid for deliveries. Instead it charges retailers a fee for sales made through Rappi.
But many of the Rappi cyclists approached by The Associated Press said they were working on the app for most of the day because they have few other employment options. Critics of the app say a large number of couriers have basically become full-time workers. Lawmakers in Colombia and Argentina are considering regulations to boost protection for the workers.
“Just because these are tech companies, they cannot ignore years of progress in ensuring workers’ rights,” said Mario Valencia, an economist who directs the Center for Labor Studies, a left-leaning Bogota think tank.
But as politicians debate ways to regulate technology apps, a steady supply of migrants, as well as local workers, keeps them running.
Luis Tarre, 60, said he began to make deliveries for Rappi earlier this year because the app does not force him to comply with a demanding schedule.
Tarre ran his own construction company in his home state of Portuguesa in Venezuela. But after business took a sharp downturn, he moved to Colombia with his family, and has had stints working as a building administrator, a waiter, and a construction assistant.
“I had to leave that after a week because my body couldn’t handle it,” he said, waiting for the Rappi app to call him up for a new delivery. “In Rappi, I only work around six hours a day, which is what my legs can handle.”
Tarre’s 20-year-old son, Raul, also works for Rappi, around 14 hours a day, making anywhere from $20 to $30. His wife has found a job at a restaurant but occasionally works as a Rappi courier on her extra time to bring home some additional income.
Romero said it is not uncommon for members of the same household to work on the app. He lives in a two-story house that has been modified to make several tiny studio apartments. Four other residents of the house work as Rappi couriers, all of them Venezuelans.
“It’s very difficult here to get a job in your own field,” said Romero, who was working in Venezuelan as an engineer for the national oil company. He left because hyperinflation decimated his salary to the point where it was just barely enough to afford food.
Life hasn’t been that much easier in Colombia, though. By 6:30 p.m., it starts to get dark in Bogota, and Romero, after being on the streets for 12 hours, had made only the equivalent of $12 on 10 deliveries.
He said he would stick it out for three more hours, because he needed money to pay his rent, and also to pay off a debt he incurred to fix his bicycle. The previous bicycle he was using was stolen from him at gunpoint.
“You could say I’m unlucky,” he said, laughing. “But I do believe that this will just be temporary.”
Romero was trying to get a work visa for Chile, where he had been told by friends that there are more opportunities for professionals like himself.
“Rappi may be my job right now, but I’m not happy with this,” he said. “I want to grow as a person, and move on to something better.”

Topics: Venezuela Colombia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Food apps fuel India’s hungry gig economy
0
Business & Economy
Gig economy workers should get more protection: UK report

Latest updates

Cyprus court hearing for Brit in false rape case postponed
0
‘The Great Hack’: Manipulating people with their own data
0
Yemen urges oil companies to restart production
0
New annual media forum and awards ceremony to be staged in Kingdom
0
New audio shows Iran threatening British warship during Stena Impero seizure
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.