Campaigners call for US census to recognize Arab identity

“We believe it is crucial for our community to be counted fairly and accurately,” says Samer Khalaf, National president of American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. (AADC photo via FaceBook)
RAY HANANIA
  • The 24thcensus will take place in 2020, but offers no ethnic identity for Arabs, who are expected to check the box marked “Other.”
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Arab Americans are renewing efforts for their Arab identity to be recognized in data compiled by the US census.

“The census is important because it determines the allocation of dollars, the political influence, and the representation that we and all Americans are entitled to in the US,” campaigner Anna Mustafa told Arab News. “Arab Americans need, and have, to be counted in the census.”

The US counts its citizens every 10 years, and identifies their interests and national origins. The 24thcensus will take place in 2020, but offers no ethnic identity for Arabs, who are expected to check the box marked “Other.”

There was a push after the 2010 census to create a MENA category representing the Middle East and North Africa, but it failed to win enough support and was rejected in January 2018.

“We believe it is crucial for our community to be counted fairly and accurately,” said Samer Khalaf, national president of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

“The only way to do that with any certainty is to have a category for our community. We have been fighting for the category for about 30 years and we will continue fighting for it until it is added.

Mustafa said: “What’s holding us back is our community divisions, as well as people in the US government who don’t want us to be recognized or to have power. In 2000, I felt there was support to have a category for Arab Americans. But what happened was that in less than one year that support for the census disappeared.”

 

 

KABUL: Two people died and at least 25 were injured on Sunday in a terrorist attack in Kabul on the first day of campaigning in the presidential election.

Among those injured was Amrullah Saleh, leader of the Afghan Green Trend Party and election running mate of President Ashraf Ghani.

“My brother, true son of the Afghan soil and first vice presidential candidate of my electoral team, Amrullah Saleh has survived a complex attack by enemies of the state. We are relieved and thank the almighty that the attack has failed,” Ghani said.

The attack began with a bomb blast on a road near the private Ghalib University in central Kabul. Gunmen then stormed a nearby building belonging to Saleh’s Party. He was injured by shrapnel before being taken to safety.

Afghan soldiers killed one gunman but two others battled security forces in a four-story building near the site of the explosion, from where 40 civilians were rescued.

Saleh, Afghanistan’s intelligence chief before he became a politician, is a fierce opponent of the Taliban and other hard-line Islamist groups. He led the National Directorate of Security until 2010.

No group admitted Sunday’s attack, but the Taliban oppose the election, and have attacked polling sites and warned civilians against taking part in elections funded by Western powers.

Eleven people were killed and more than 40 injured in three consecutive bomb blasts in Kabul last week, admitted by Daesh and the Taliban.

