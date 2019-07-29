At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate’s office in Kabul

Multiple deaths in California food festival shooting, day after NYC festival shooting

NEW YORK/SACRAMENTO: Three people were killed and 12 others injured after a shooting at an annual festival in Northern California.

Gilroy Councilman Dion Bracco told The Associated Press those are preliminary figures following Sunday's shooting.

Witnesses reported confusion and panic as shots rang out at the festival in the city of 50,000 located about 80 miles (176 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.

The shooting occurred during the annual garlic festival, a three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people. Sunday was the final day of this year's event

Stanford Medical Center has two patients being treated from the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, spokeswoman Julie Greicius said. She had no details on their injuries or conditions. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center received five victims, spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said. She also had no information on their conditions.

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the newspaper that spent the day at the festival with her friends and relatives.

"We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying," Reyes said. "There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out."

Reyes said that she didn't run at first because the gunshots sounded like fireworks. "It started going for five minutes, maybe three. It was like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming."

Todd Jones, a sound engineer, told the newspaper that he was at the front of the festival's Vineyard stage when he heard what sounded like a firework. "But then it started to increase, more rapidly, which sounded more like gunfire, and at that point people realized what was happening," Jones said.

Natalie Martinez, a Gilroy Resident, told the Mercury News that she had gone to get food and separated from her two daughters. "I ran to find the girls . and we basically ran into each other. I thought, We're open prey. It was awful."

Video first posted on social media sites about 5:30 p.m. showed people running for safety at the festival,

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of the shooting.

The Gilroy Police Department on its Twitter account issued a statement saying: "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B."

President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting Sunday night. "Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!" he wrote.

Brooklyn neightborhood festival, Brooklyn, New York

The New York Police Department believes two shooters were involved in gunfire at a Brooklyn neighborhood festival that left one man dead, another person in critical condition and 10 others wounded.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill says the shooting late Saturday night “was a tragic end to a wonderful weekend.”

Police officials say investigators are still canvassing the scene in the Brownsville section of the borough. One gun has been recovered.

No arrests have been made yet. Authorities are asking anyone with cell phone video or other information to get in touch.

Thousands of people and more than 100 officers had spent Friday and Saturday at the annual “Old Timers’ day” celebration.

The event was coming to a close when the gunfire took place.

