Seoul returns 3 North Koreans who crossed sea border in boat

A North Korean naval boat patrols on the Yalu river in North Korea's Sakchu county in North Pyongan province. (File/AFP)
  • Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Monday it decided to let the North Koreans return home in line with their wishes
  • North Korea on Saturday released two South Koreans and 15 Russians whose fishing boat drifted into North Korean waters 10 days ago
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea says it’s returning three North Koreans who crossed the Koreas’ sea border aboard a wooden fishing boat over the weekend.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Monday it decided to let the North Koreans return home in line with their wishes.
It says the North Koreans were to sail across sea border aboard the same boat later Monday.
Fishing boats drift across the Koreas’ eastern sea border in both directions. South Korea typically returns North Korean fishermen unless they are suspected of espionage. But it also lets them resettle in the South if they want, often triggering angry response from the North.
North Korea on Saturday released two South Koreans and 15 Russians whose fishing boat drifted into North Korean waters 10 days ago.

Topics: North Korea South Korea Seoul

