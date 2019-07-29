You are here

  • Home
  • Report of odor in cabin diverts London-bound plane to Boston
﻿

Report of odor in cabin diverts London-bound plane to Boston

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport. (File/Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
0

Report of odor in cabin diverts London-bound plane to Boston

  • The Airbus A330-300 with 154 passengers and a crew of 12 landed in Boston just under an hour after taking off from Philadelphia
  • The airline says no passengers had complained of illness
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
0

BOSTON: American Airlines say a report of a possible odor in the cabin has diverted a London-bound flight to Boston.
A statement from the airline says the Airbus A330-300 with 154 passengers and a crew of 12 landed in Boston at 11: 48 p.m., just under an hour after taking off from Philadelphia. The plane was bound for London’s Heathrow airport.
The airline says no passengers had complained of illness. A maintenance team was reviewing the issue after the plane arrived at a gate.

Topics: London Boston American Airlines odor

Related

0
Offbeat
US police sniff out suspect after loud fart gives him away
0
Offbeat
Man arrested as smelly socks unleash chaos on Indian bus

Smoky tea baked in clay: tandoori chai heats up Pakistan

Updated 48 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

Smoky tea baked in clay: tandoori chai heats up Pakistan

  • The old-fashioned cups are placed directly inside the tandoor, where they are baked at high temperatures
  • The tea, prepared separately, is then poured in to the cups, where it starts to boil on hitting the hot clay
Updated 48 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

ISLAMABAD: It’s a cuppa like no other. Every evening in Islamabad a crowd arrives at Sanaullah’s street stall to taste his “tandoori chai” — milk tea served in terracotta mugs, still hot from his traditional oven.
The old-fashioned cups are placed directly inside the tandoor, where they are baked at high temperatures.
The tea, prepared separately, is then poured in to the cups, where it starts to boil on hitting the hot clay.
In Pakistan, where the classic milk tea — thick, strong, and generously sweet — dominates all strata of society, the particular alchemy of tandoori chai seduces patrons intrigued by its traditional roots and distinct earthy taste.
The tandoor is ubiquitous in South Asia, most commonly used to bake bread.
But the concept of making tea this way, is the main draw for many, explains Sanaullah, the jovial owner of a trendy shop located in an upmarket area of the Pakistani capital.
“The process of making it is really very interesting, which makes people like it,” he said, adding that the tea also has a smoky flavour which attracts many.
Sitting among the customers on a low rush stool, Muhammad Ishaq Khawar is a frequent customer.
“There is a different kind of atmosphere, especially the way in which we are served tea. It was a very old system which goes back to the old days when the terracotta pots were used,” he explains.
It may seem like a niche product but the drink has become so popular the Tandoori Chai Company cafes, which recently launched in Lahore, has expanded to a second branch.
And while coffee culture has caught on in Pakistan’s main cities with big name chains and local cafes a hit urban youths, tea, regardless of how it is prepared, is nonetheless an essential component of the daily menu.
The country is one of the top tea consumers globally according to research firm Euromonitor International, while a recent study by Gallup found 73 percent of Pakistani tea drinkers have at least two or more cups a day.
“Not only in Pakistan, but in the entire subcontinent, it has been mixed in our blood,” says Mohammad Asim Khan, a customer at a small eatery in Islamabad.
He adds: “Your physical fatigue will go away by taking tea and you get fresh.”

Topics: tea Pakistan

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan on tipping point of socioeconomic development: President Alvi
Special 0
Pakistan
Sealed for 72 years, ancient Hindu temple in Pakistan opens to worshippers

Latest updates

Report of odor in cabin diverts London-bound plane to Boston
0
Seoul returns 3 North Koreans who crossed sea border in boat
0
Smoky tea baked in clay: tandoori chai heats up Pakistan
0
Bulgarian singer hits high with record-breaking vocals
0
Woman dies in Alaska trying to reach famed bus from book
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.