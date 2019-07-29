You are here

Houthis commit “more than 3,000 violations” against captives in Yemen’s prisons

The report said Houthis set up 124 secret prisons in the capital Sanaa. (File/AFP)
  • Twenty four captives died of torture in Houthi prisons
  • The report is titled Zanazen Al-Mawt, translated as Death Prisons
DUBAI: A report by the ministry of Human Rights in Yemen stated that Houthis committed 3602 violations against captives in less than two years, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The Mothers of Abductees Association helped write the report, which documented the violations between January 2018 and June 2019.

There are 124 secret Houthi prisons in the capital Sanaa, which were set up to hide and torture the abductees, the report Zanazen Al-Mawt (Death Prions) stated.

It documented the death of 24 captives due to severe torture, 918 registered cases of torture, 2221 abductions and 334 enforced disappearances.

The report was launched from Ma’areb and called on the international community to urgently provide help to save the lives of 30 abductees who were sentenced to death by Houthis.

Yemeni Soldiers loyal to the Shiite Huthi rebels line-up during a graduation ceremony for a new batch of cadets in the northwestern city of Saada on March 2, 2019. (File/AFP)
  • Eyewitnesses said the women were kidnapped at a checkpoint in the town of Rada’a after they were forcibly removed from trucks transporting passengers from Sana’a
  • The Arab Coalition targeted Houthi positions in the districts of Qataba and Zubayrat
DUBAI: Houthi militants kidnapped five women in the central province of Al-Bayda, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said the women were kidnapped at a checkpoint in the town of Rada’a after they were forcibly removed from trucks transporting passengers from Sana’a.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army has taken control of areas in Dali after clashes with the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, according to the Yemeni national military website “September Net”.

The Arab Coalition targeted Houthi positions in the districts of Qataba and Zubayrat, killing and wounding some members of the miltia, destroying vehicles, and a 23 caliber weapon.

