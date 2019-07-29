Houthis commit “more than 3,000 violations” against captives in Yemen’s prisons

DUBAI: A report by the ministry of Human Rights in Yemen stated that Houthis committed 3602 violations against captives in less than two years, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The Mothers of Abductees Association helped write the report, which documented the violations between January 2018 and June 2019.

There are 124 secret Houthi prisons in the capital Sanaa, which were set up to hide and torture the abductees, the report Zanazen Al-Mawt (Death Prions) stated.

It documented the death of 24 captives due to severe torture, 918 registered cases of torture, 2221 abductions and 334 enforced disappearances.

The report was launched from Ma’areb and called on the international community to urgently provide help to save the lives of 30 abductees who were sentenced to death by Houthis.