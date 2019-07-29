You are here

Meghan Markle's Vogue edit spotlights changemakers

Meghan Markle spent seven months working with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful on the issue. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Meghan Markle’s Vogue edit spotlights changemakers

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has guest edited the September issue of British Vogue with the theme “Forces for Change” and has revealed that actors Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi and Salma Hayek Pinault will be featured alongside 12 other women on the cover.  

British Vogue with the theme “Forces for Change.” (AFP)

Royal officials say the issue coming out Aug. 2 features “change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers” and includes a conversation between Meghan and former US first lady Michelle Obama, The Associated Press reported.

The magazine cover features 15 women, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actresses Jane Fonda, Jamil, Gemma Chan and Shahidi, model Adwoa Aboah, climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, boxer Ramla Ali and actor and women’s rights advocate Hayek Pinault.

Meghan, who is on maternity leave from her royal duties, said she hopes readers will be inspired by the magazine’s focus on the “values, causes, and people making impact in the world today.”

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to her first child in May, spent seven months working with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful on the issue, Reuters reported.

Jameela Jamil (AFP) 

The former actress, 37, said in a statement she had sought to steer the focus of the September issue — usually the year’s most read — to “the values, causes and people making impact in the world today.”

British actress Jamil, who was born to a Pakistani mother and an Indian father in London, took to Instagram Stories to celebrate, posting a photo of the grid-like cover with the caption, “They are all heroes.”

“The Good Place” star has made it her personal mission to promote body positivity and founded the “I Weigh” movement in 2018 by launching an Instagram account where she shares inspiring images sent in by followers detailing their accomplishments and positive characteristics, rather than what they weigh.

Yara Shahidi (AFP) 

Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, and model and former refugee Adut Akech are among others featured in a list that also includes mental health and diversity campaigners.

“Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light,” Meghan said in the statement.

“I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

Huda Kattan shines bright on Instagram Rich List 2019

Updated 27 July 2019
Arab News
Huda Kattan shines bright on Instagram Rich List 2019

  • The Dubai-based influencer came in at the number one spot with her Instagram account @hudabeauty
  • The social media star is able to charge up to a reported $91,300 per sponsored post
Updated 27 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Iraqi makeup mogul Huda Kattan has topped the beauty section of 2019’s Instagram Rich List, it was revealed late last week.

Edging out James Charles, Jefree Star, Nikki de Jager and Zoe Sugg — who, with Kattan, form the top 5 on the list — the Dubai-based influencer came in at the number one spot with her Instagram account @hudabeauty.

According to the list, compiled by Hopper HQ, the social media star is able to charge up to a reported $91,300 per sponsored post.

With 38.3 million followers on her main account — she has a more personal account, @huda, with 1.2 million followers — the makeup maven’s advertising power seems to have caught the eye of many industry leaders.

It is the second time Kattan has topped the list created by Instagram scheduling tool Hopper HQ.

Using internal data, influencer rate cards and public information, the company ranks who is making the most cash through the social media platform.

Another famous face topped the overall rankings for the second year in a row — the so-called queen of social media, Kylie Jenner, beat out the likes of Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and her sister Kim Kardashian for the top spot. 

The 21-year-old entrepreneur nabbed the top spot for her reported ability to earn a staggering $1,266,000 per sponsored post. It’s not the first time her earnings have made headlines, however — earlier this year, she was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine due to the success of her company Kylie Cosmetics, which she started in 2015. 

Founder and CEO of Hopper HQ Mike Bandar spoke about Jenner’s achievements in an interview published by UK-based Metro news.

“Kylie Jenner has had an incredible year, so it’s no surprise that she’s topped the list again. It’s incredible how much influence these professionals have over their followers, so from a brand’s point of view, these paid ads are often worth every penny,” he said.

Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez — who was just voted Saudi Arabia’s sixth “most admired” woman in a poll by British firm YouGov — form the top five of the overall Instagram Rich List this year.

US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid tops the fashion-dedicated section of the list, earning up to a reported $86,300 per sponsored post.

