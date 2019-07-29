You are here

Modi versus Wild: Indian PM to join Bear Grylls in wilderness

Narendra Modi said he had grown up in nature and the program with Bear Grylls was a chance to showcase India’s rich wildlife. (Screengrab (Discovery Channel)
Narendra Modi said he had grown up in nature and the program with Bear Grylls was a chance to showcase India’s rich wildlife. (Discovery Channel)
Reuters
  India is struggling to protect its environment and its wildlife, as a huge and growing population puts ever more pressure on its wild spaces
  A trailer for the program shows Modi, 68, driving into the Jim Corbett National Park in northern India guided by Grylls
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is teaming up with British TV adventurer Bear Grylls to venture into India’s wilderness to raise awareness about protecting nature, the show’s host said.
India is struggling to protect its environment and its wildlife, as a huge and growing population puts ever more pressure on its wild spaces.

“People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change,” Grylls, star of survival show “Man vs. Wild” on the Discovery Channel, said on Twitter.
A trailer for the program shows Modi, 68, driving into the Jim Corbett National Park in northern India guided by Grylls, with images of a tiger, a herd of elephants and deer running in the distance.
“You are the most important person in India, it’s my job to protect you,” Grylls tells Modi.
Modi said he had grown up in nature and the program with Grylls was a chance to showcase India’s rich wildlife.
“For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests,” Discovery quoted Modi as saying in a statement.
“These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special program focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.”
The show, which airs on Aug. 12, is stirring some excitement among fans of Modi, who led his party to a second straight general election victory this year.
“This is unbelievable. PM Modi knows how to do it,” said one Twitter user, Akash Jain.
India, which stretches from snow-bound Himalayan heights in the north to steamy tropics in the south, is home to most of the world’s remaining wild tigers.
Leopards have in recent years been coming into more frequent conflict with villagers as the animals’ habitat shrinks.
Last week, villagers in northern India beat a lioness to death with sticks after it mauled a man, media reported.

Topics: Narendra Modi India Bear Gylls environment

0
Report of odor in cabin diverts London-bound plane to Boston

Updated 29 July 2019
AP
  The Airbus A330-300 with 154 passengers and a crew of 12 landed in Boston just under an hour after taking off from Philadelphia
  The airline says no passengers had complained of illness
Updated 29 July 2019
AP
BOSTON: American Airlines say a report of a possible odor in the cabin has diverted a London-bound flight to Boston.
A statement from the airline says the Airbus A330-300 with 154 passengers and a crew of 12 landed in Boston at 11: 48 p.m., just under an hour after taking off from Philadelphia. The plane was bound for London’s Heathrow airport.
The airline says no passengers had complained of illness. A maintenance team was reviewing the issue after the plane arrived at a gate.

Topics: London Boston American Airlines odor

