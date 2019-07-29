You are here

Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

The agency said it is cooperating fully with the investigation and that it cannot comment in detail because the probe is ongoing. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 July 2019
AFP
Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

  • The report describes “credible and corroborated” allegations of serious ethical abuses
  • It says the allegations include senior management engaging in “sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority”
Updated 29 July 2019
AFP
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: An internal ethics report has alleged mismanagement and abuses of authority at the highest levels of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees even as the organization faced an unprecedented crisis after US funding cuts.
The allegations included in the confidential report by the agency’s ethics department are now being scrutinized by UN investigators.
The agency — the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) — said it is cooperating fully with the investigation and that it cannot comment in detail because the probe is ongoing.
AFP has obtained a copy of the report which describes “credible and corroborated” allegations of serious ethical abuses, including involving UNRWA’s top official, Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl.
It says the allegations include senior management engaging in “sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority, for personal gain, to suppress legitimate dissent, and to otherwise achieve their personal objectives.”
One senior official named in the report has left the organization due to “inappropriate behavior” linked to the investigation, UNRWA said, while another has resigned for what the agency called “personal reasons.”
UNRWA said in response to AFP questions that it “is probably among the most scrutinized UN agencies in view of the nature of the conflict and complex and politicized environment it is working in.”
“Over the past 18 months, UNRWA has faced immense financial and political pressure, but its entire staff body has steered it, serving 5.4 million Palestine refugees through the most unprecedented financial crisis in its near 70 years of history,” it said.
The report was sent to the United Nations secretary general in December and UN investigators have since visited UNRWA’s offices in Jerusalem and Amman, collecting information related to the allegations, sources familiar with the matter said.
Krahenbuhl said in a statement to AFP that “if the current investigation — once it is completed — were to present findings that require corrective measures or other management actions, we will not hesitate to take them.”
The agency provides schooling and medical services to millions of impoverished Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and the Palestinian territories.
It employs around 30,000 people, mostly Palestinians.

Topics: Palestine UN UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) UNRWA

Yemen urges oil companies to restart production

Updated 29 July 2019
Arab News
Yemen urges oil companies to restart production

  • Ministry also urged domestic and international oil companies to set up base in Aden
Updated 29 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemen's internationally-recognised government has called on oil companies to restart production and exploration in the country, the Ministry of Oil and Minerals said in a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The ministry also urged domestic and international oil companies to make their Yemen headquarters in the temporary capital Aden.

Oil exploration in Yemen slowed down after the 1994 civil war, and never properly recovered in the aftermath as international oil companies left the country.

Since then, the legitimate government has had to resort to deals with smaller, regional oil companies. 

(With Reuters)

Topics: Yemen Oil Middle East Arab Coalition

