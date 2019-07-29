Iran’s foreign policy is to confront American hegemony: Iran VP

Yemen urges oil companies to restart production

DUBAI: Yemen's internationally-recognised government has called on oil companies to restart production and exploration in the country, the Ministry of Oil and Minerals said in a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The ministry also urged domestic and international oil companies to make their Yemen headquarters in the temporary capital Aden.

Oil exploration in Yemen slowed down after the 1994 civil war, and never properly recovered in the aftermath as international oil companies left the country.

Since then, the legitimate government has had to resort to deals with smaller, regional oil companies.

(With Reuters)