You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s foreign policy is to confront American hegemony: Iran VP
﻿

Iran’s foreign policy is to confront American hegemony: Iran VP

Iran’s foreign policy is to confront American hegemony and protect multilateralism, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 July 2019
Reuters
0

Iran’s foreign policy is to confront American hegemony: Iran VP

  • Iran and the United States came to the brink of war last month after the Islamic Republic shot down a US drone, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack
  • Iran’s relations with Washington have taken a sharp turn for the worse since Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran
Updated 29 July 2019
Reuters
0

GENEVA: Iran’s foreign policy is to confront American hegemony and protect multilateralism, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday, adding that its reduction of commitments under a nuclear deal could be reversed if other parties upheld their side of the agreement.
Iran and the United States came to the brink of war last month after the Islamic Republic shot down a US drone, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack, which US President Donald Trump called off at the last minute.
“The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to protect multilateralism and confront American hegemony,” Jahangiri said, according to the IRIB news agency.
Iran’s relations with Washington have taken a sharp turn for the worse since Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, and reimposed sanctions on Iran.
Jahangiri said Iran’s reduction of commitments under the deal could be reversed if the remaining signatories to the agreement uphold their commitments.
Iran said in May it would decrease its commitments under the pact, under which most international sanctions on Tehran were lifted in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear work.
Iran believes the remaining signatories could do more to counter the fallout from the US withdrawal.

Topics: Iran Eshaq Jahangiri United States

Related

Update 0
World
Britain rejects idea of tanker swap with Iran
0
Middle-East
Iran nuclear deal parties meet after month of friction

Yemen urges oil companies to restart production

Updated 29 July 2019
Arab News
0

Yemen urges oil companies to restart production

  • Ministry also urged domestic and international oil companies to set up base in Aden
Updated 29 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Yemen's internationally-recognised government has called on oil companies to restart production and exploration in the country, the Ministry of Oil and Minerals said in a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The ministry also urged domestic and international oil companies to make their Yemen headquarters in the temporary capital Aden.

Oil exploration in Yemen slowed down after the 1994 civil war, and never properly recovered in the aftermath as international oil companies left the country.

Since then, the legitimate government has had to resort to deals with smaller, regional oil companies. 

(With Reuters)

Topics: Yemen Oil Middle East Arab Coalition

Related

0
Middle-East
Tribesmen blow up Yemeni oil pipeline
Business & Economy
Yemen oil export income tumbles 64% in May, reserves sink

Latest updates

Death toll from attack on Afghan VP candidate's office rises to 20
0
2018 World Rally Champion signs an exclusive agreement with Sporyah for exclusive marketing
0
Cyprus court hearing for Brit in false rape case postponed
0
‘The Great Hack’: Manipulating people with their own data
0
Yemen urges oil companies to restart production
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.