China's slams US 'arrogance' on WTO status

Trump’s memo said the WTO, which operates a global system of trade rules and settles disputes, uses “an outdated dichotomy between developed and developing countries that has allowed some WTO members to gain unfair advantages.” (AFP)
Updated 29 July 2019
AFP


  • Trump’s WTO memo is widely seen as a swipe at China


BEIJING: China Monday said the US threat to pull recognition of China’s “developing nation” status at the World Trade Organization showed its “arrogance and selfishness,” ahead of crucial trade talks this week.
The reaction followed a memo issued on Friday by President Donald Trump to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, stressing that some countries were enjoying lenient treatment by “improperly” identifying themselves as developing economies.
The memo is widely seen as a swipe at China.
The Trump administration’s demand “further exposed its wayward arrogance and selfishness,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing Monday.
One or a few countries “should not have the final say” on which nations should be categorized as developing countries, Hua said.
She insisted that China needs to maintain its status as a developing economy to “achieve real trade fairness.”
Trump’s memo said the WTO, which operates a global system of trade rules and settles disputes, uses “an outdated dichotomy between developed and developing countries that has allowed some WTO members to gain unfair advantages.”
Without “substantial progress” to reform WTO rules within 90 days, Washington will no longer treat as a developing country any WTO member “improperly declaring itself a developing country and inappropriately seeking the benefit of flexibilities in WTO rules and negotiations,” said the statement, which focused mostly on China.
The memo came ahead of meetings in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday between US and Chinese negotiators aiming to resolve a trade dispute that has led to tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of two-way trade involving the world’s two largest economies.
Washington “obviously timed the memo to serve as a new bargaining chip” in the trade talks, the official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary.
“But the tactic of imposing pressure is nothing new to China and has never worked,” it said.
Xinhua added that the US government’s “latest hegemonic attempt” to coerce the WTO “is destined to hit a wall of opposition.”
Developing country status in the WTO allows governments longer timelines for implementing free trade commitments, as well as the ability to protect some domestic industry and maintain subsidies.
But Jennifer Hillman, a former top US trade official who served at the WTO, has said the benefits granted to countries with the special status in most cases has long passed.
The Trump administration has long complained that WTO rules are unfair to the United States, and has nearly throttled significant WTO proceedings by refusing to name new members of the appellate body for the dispute settlement system, which will cease to function later this year.
Despite Trump’s criticisms Washington has, in fact, won the majority of complaints it has filed with the WTO.

Topics: WTO

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says assets grew by 80% to $229bn in 2018

Updated 29 July 2019
Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala says assets grew by 80% to $229bn in 2018

  • Mubadala’s assets under management totalled 841 billion dirhams ($229 billion) last year compared to 469 billion dirhams in 2017
  • The results are the first since Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, joined Mubadala last year


ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co. said on Monday its assets under management rose 80% in 2018, as it continues to invest across sectors globally.

The results are the first since Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, joined Mubadala last year.

Mubadala’s assets under management totalled 841 billion dirhams ($229 billion) last year compared to 469 billion dirhams in 2017, it said in a statement.

Total comprehensive income was 12.5 billion dirhams in 2018, up 21.3% from 10.3 billion dirhams in 2017, it said.

“The addition of the Abu Dhabi Investment Council was a transformational step, strengthening our position as an international investor across different sectors,” said Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, group chief executive and managing director of Mubadala.

As part of its diversification strategy, Mubadala invested 70.1 billion dirhams last year across existing investment sectors including technology, aerospace, commodities and financial services as well as new sectors such as medtech and agribusiness.

Mubadala monetised mature assets worth 55.4 billion dirhams last year that included equity stakes in Advanced Micro Devices , EMI Music and Abu Dhabi Terminals.

Unlisted Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle Group, among others, has committed $15 billion to the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund. It is assessing its commitment to Vision Fund II.

But the addition of ADIC is strengthening Mubadala’s position as an international investor.

“Technological disruption is creating the potential for value across all sectors, which is an opportunity for us to deepen our position as a major global investor,” said Mubarak, adding they were also activating investments and relationships to establish Abu Dhabi as a regional technology hub.

Mubadala reduced its corporate debt through a combination of repayments, new issuances and favorable exchange movements, the statement said, without elaborating.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Mubadala

