Two US service members killed in Afghanistan

US military advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade at an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak province, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
  • An Afghan soldier opened fire on two American service members
  • Information is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete
WASHINGTON: Two US service members were killed in Afghanistan on Monday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement, as the United States seeks to reach a negotiated end to the nearly 18-year-old war.
It gave no further details and withheld the names of the service members until next of kin were informed.
However, US officials say that an Afghan soldier killed the two American service members.
The officials say the soldier gunned them down. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record about details that have not yet been made public.
US Central Command has confirmed that two US troops were killed, but provided no details. It says additional information is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.
The incident brings the number of US troops killed in Afghanistan this month to three and at least 11 in 2019.
About 14,000 US troops are stationed in Afghanistan as part of the US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces and to carry out counter-terrorism operations.
Despite talks between the United States and the Taliban, violence in the country continues.
The death toll from a suicide attack on the Kabul office of Amrullah Saleh, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s running mate in September elections, reached 20 with at least 50 wounded, officials said on Monday as cleanup operations began.
Sunday’s attack added to an anxious mood in Kabul, where there is concern over chaotic election preparations and uncertainty about the future of US military support for the Afghan government.
US diplomats have been talking with the Taliban for months to agree a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees. The talks are expected to resume early next month amid increasing expectations that the two sides are close to an agreement.

(With AP and Reuters)

China defends Hong Kong police, blames Western forces

  • The protests in Hong Kong began in early June as a call to withdraw an extradition bill
BEIJING: China blamed Western forces and defended police conduct in remarks Monday about Hong Kong after the city endured another weekend of violent clashes between protesters and police.
Yang Guang, spokesman for the Chinese Cabinet's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said at a news briefing that some "irresponsible people" in the West have applied "strange logic" that prompted them to be sympathetic and tolerant to "violent crimes" while criticizing the police force's "due diligence."
"At the end of the day, their intention is to create trouble in Hong Kong, make Hong Kong a problem to China, in order to contain China's development," Yang said, without mentioning any specific individuals or countries.
He added that such attempts will come to nothing because Beijing will tolerate no outside interference in the affairs of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
The protests in Hong Kong began in early June as a call to withdraw an extradition bill that would have allowed people in the former British colony to be sent to stand trial in mainland China, where critics say their legal rights would be threatened. Since the government indefinitely suspended the legislation, demonstrators have broadened their scope to demand greater democracy and government accountability.
Police on Sunday repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets to drive back protesters blocking Hong Kong streets with road signs and umbrellas.
The protesters have demanded an independent inquiry into police conduct at the protests, which they say has been abusive.
At least one woman was knocked down when police used rods Saturday to disperse crowds in Hong Kong's Yuen Long area, where officers later charged into a train station swinging batons. Protesters were "holding iron poles, self-made shields and even removing fences from roads," police said in a statement that accused demonstrators of putting officers' lives in danger by surrounding an occupied police vehicle.
Yang said the Chinese government firmly supports the police in Hong Kong.
"We understand the huge pressure facing the Hong Kong police and their families," he said, "and would like to salute the Hong Kong police who have been fearlessly sticking to their posts and fulfilling their duties against all odds."
Hong Kong's government and police force have said the protests have placed considerable strain on their officers, who are dispatched in large numbers for the protests, which occur at least once a week and generally go late into the night despite repeated appeals to disband. Hong Kong authorities said these pressures made it difficult for police to act immediately when a band of white-clad assailants beat people inside the Yuen Long train station on July 21.
Protesters said the slow police response to that attack indicated that officers were colluding with the attackers — an allegation that authorities have refuted. Last Monday, police arrested six men in connection with the attack, including some linked to triad gangs.
Pro-Beijing lawmakers in Hong Kong said the "general wishes" of the city's residents are for the violence to stop immediately.
"Regardless of your stance, I think all this violence should not continue because it brings no benefit to any person," said legislator Starry Lee.
Claudia Mo, a pro-democracy lawmaker, said she fears the Chinese government's statements will further inflame demonstrators.
"I'm so worried that what happened in Beijing this afternoon will actually help fan the fire of what's already been a tsunami of protests in Hong Kong," Mo said, noting that the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office appeared to fully support the police and Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam.

