You are here

  • Home
  • Oil edges up on prospect of US interest rate cut
﻿

Oil edges up on prospect of US interest rate cut

Brent crude gained 25 cents to settle at $63.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 67 cents to settle at $56.87 a barrel. (Reuters)
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil edges up on prospect of US interest rate cut

Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Monday as the prospect of an expected interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve overshadowed pessimism over US-China trade talks and worries about slower global economic growth.
Brent crude gained 25 cents to settle at $63.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 67 cents to settle at $56.87 a barrel.
“Prices appear to be treading water ahead of this week’s events,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Management.
Traders and investors are watching the Fed this week, with US central bankers expected to lower borrowing costs for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
US President Donald Trump said a small Fed rate cut “is not enough.”
Economic growth in the United States slowed less than expected in the second quarter, strengthening the outlook for oil consumption. Elsewhere, disappointing economic data has increased concerns about slower growth.
US and Chinese negotiators meet this week for their first in-person talks since a G20 truce last month, but expectations are low after Trump said China might not want to sign a trade deal until after the 2020 US election.
“Today’s kickoff to some renewed trade negotiations between US and China will likely inspire some modest price support,” Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note. “However, the mid-week Fed decision and associated commentary could prove to be this week’s larger driver of oil pricing.”
Crude prices were also supported by supply risk as tensions remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes.
Tensions have spiked between Iran and the West after Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf this month in apparent retaliation for the capture of an Iranian tanker by British forces near Gibraltar.
Britain told Iran that if it wants to “come out of the dark” it must follow international rules and release the British-flagged tanker.
Following the end of a waiver on US sanctions at the start of May, China’s crude oil imports from Iran sank almost 60% in June from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday.

Topics: Oil

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen urges oil companies to restart production
0
World
Chile’s navy confirms diesel oil spill in pristine Patagonia

Barclays, JP Morgan among banks facing UK class action over forex-rigging

Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
0

Barclays, JP Morgan among banks facing UK class action over forex-rigging

  • Some of the world’s biggest investment banks have already paid more than a combined $11 billion in fines to settle US, British and European regulatory allegations that traders rigged the currency markets
Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Barclays, JP Morgan , RBS, UBS and Citigroup are being sued by investors over allegations they rigged the global foreign exchange market, in a test of US-style class actions in Britain.
The claim, estimated to be worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), was filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on Monday, US law firm Scott + Scott said.
JP Morgan, RBS, UBS, Barclays and Citi declined to comment.
Some of the world’s biggest investment banks have already paid more than a combined $11 billion in fines to settle US, British and European regulatory allegations that traders rigged the currency markets.
Litigators have long hoped to replicate in Britain the success of US class action claims against banks, including Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Barclays, that have resulted $2.3 billion in settlements for big investors.
In May the European Union fined five banks a combined 1.07 billion euros ($1.19 billion) for forex rigging through cartels of traders known as “Essex Express” and “Three Way Banana Split.”
The lawsuit is being led by Michael O’Higgins, the former chairman of British watchdog the Pensions Regulator, and is being funded by litigation finance group Therium.
O’Higgins told Reuters the total value of the claim would depend on the number of forex trades executed in London for UK-domiciled units — which will be automatically included in the action — and the proportional impact of rate rigging on these.
Given the size of London’s forex market, O’Higgins said the total value would likely exceed a billion pounds.
“Even on a relatively conservative assumption it’s certainly a billion pounds and possibly several,” O’Higgins said.
“Markets should be fair as well as free and in this case the markets weren’t fair.”

Class action test
The “massive” action is a “perfect” case to be brought as a so-called opt-out collective class action for breaches of UK or European Union competition law, David Scott told Reuters.
“It is a very difficult case to put together individual damages which are significant enough,” the Scott + Scott lawyer added.
Britain’s Consumer Rights Act (CRA) in 2015 introduced “opt-out” class actions for breaches of British or EU competition law. In such cases, UK-based members of a defined group will automatically be bound into a legal action unless they opt out, saving on hefty advertising costs. Overseas-based claimants, however, will still have to actively sign up.
The regime is designed to offer a more effective route to compensation for consumers and businesses who fall victim to anti-competitive conduct and is overseen by the CAT.
Its first major test case — a 14 billion pound claim against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 45 million people in Britain over a 16-year period — was blocked by the CAT in 2017, a decision that was overturned at the Court of Appeal and is set to be heard by the Supreme Court.
This wrangling has already delayed other class actions and some law firms have chosen a different legal route for offering pension funds, asset managers and other institutional investors the chance to hold banks to account.
Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in December filed a damages claim against six banks through London’s commercial courts, which it said has already signed up some of the biggest institutional investors.

Topics: UK Banks

Related

0
Business & Economy
Former Barclays trader claims bank fired him for misconduct after whistleblowing
0
Business & Economy
Tesla nears 3-month low as JPMorgan adds to private deal doubts

Latest updates

Oil edges up on prospect of US interest rate cut
0
Russian-backed regime forces recover area in northwestern Syria
0
Barclays, JP Morgan among banks facing UK class action over forex-rigging
0
Saudi Arabia appoint Herve Renard as coach
0
China defends Hong Kong police, blames Western forces
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.