Al-Ula: A wonder of Arabia

The Al-Ula: Wonder of Arabia exhibition introduces visitors to this dual natural and human heritage. (Supplied/Royal Commission for Al-Ula)
  The exhibition is a tribute to the most important archaeological work carried out over the past 20 years
  The exhibition recreates an Al-Ula garden in which visitors can stroll around and soak up local essences
AL-ULA: The region of Al-Ula is an exquisite sight, from the deep green of the oasis and the ochre of the sand, to the red of the sandstone canyons and the black tones of the volcanic rocks. This enchanting setting is home to one of the most fertile valleys in the Arabian Peninsula.
In Al-Ula, numerous societies and civilizations have followed one another: Neolithic, Nabataean, Roman, Umayyad, Abbasid and Ottoman, among others. Their remains have been exceptionally preserved.
The Al-Ula: Wonder of Arabia exhibition introduces visitors to this dual natural and human heritage.
It includes rare archaeological objects and artefacts, as well as digital, sound and sensory devices, all supported by exclusive videos by Yann Arthus-Bertrand, an environmentalist, activist, journalist and photographer.
The exhibition is a tribute to the most important archaeological work carried out over the past 20 years, led by its two curators: French archaeologist and epigraphist Laila Nehme, and Saudi archaeologist Abdulrahman Al-Suhaibani.
Their research has brought to light exceptional remains, some of which will be exhibited for the first time.
Arthus-Bertrand’s monumental images project visitors into the majesty of Al-Ula’s reliefs and colors.
There is a Nabataean funeral ceremony in a replica of one of Hegra’s famous tombs. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is comparable in scale and importance to Petra in Jordan.
Monumental statues and numerous archaeological objects punctuate the exhibition and illustrate the richness of Al-Ula’s past.
An inscription dated 280 AD, a real missing link between the Nabataean and Arabic alphabets, is on display for the first time, demonstrating how Al-Ula offers a unique testimony to the birth of the Arabic language.
The exhibition ends with a guided tour of the old town of Al-Ula, which was inhabited for 800 years by indigenous communities and by pilgrims journeying to Makkah.
Al-Ula remains a vibrant place. Visitors to the exhibition will learn about the daily life of people who have occupied the valley over the centuries and up to the present day, via activities, archaeological specimens, plants, traditional tools, photographs and contemporary testimonies.
The exhibition recreates an Al-Ula garden in which visitors can stroll around and soak up local essences — such as moringa, date and fig — through olfactory installations.
“We are delighted that the first international exhibition dedicated to the inhabitants, heritage and history of Al-Ula is being launched at the Arab World Institute,” said Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud, governor of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula.
“A true crossroads between three continents and the former gateway from Arabia to the Mediterranean, Al-Ula is home to some of Saudi Arabia’s most important cultural and historical sites,” he added.
“This exhibition expands the global understanding of Nabataean, Dadanite and ancient Islamic civilizations, and supports our mission to conserve the important heritage of Al-Ula for future generations.”
Jack Lang, president of the Arab World Institute, said it is “delighted to introduce civilizations that have flourished in the amazing lunar landscape of Al-Ula — a landscape composed of mountains, hills and rivers, adorned with colors that change from morning to evening, where calm, silence, tranquility and mystery are intertwined.”
He added: “The exhibition we are preparing must be grandiose, in line with Al-Ula’s greatness. It will give you the opportunity to dream, and will invite you to participate in a journey between heaven and earth in an exceptional place.”

New annual media forum and awards ceremony to be staged in Kingdom

New annual media forum and awards ceremony to be staged in Kingdom

  The first Saudi Media Forum would be held at the end of November this year in Riyadh
  Under the title "Media Industry: Opportunities and Challenges," the two-day conference will provide a platform for prominent Saudi, Arab and foreign media figures
RIYADH: A new media forum and awards ceremony is to be staged in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to cement the Kingdom as the sector hub for the Arab world.

The Saudi Journalists Association (SJA) announced that the first Saudi Media Forum would be held at the end of November this year in Riyadh in conjunction with the inaugural Saudi Media Awards.

Under the title “Media Industry: Opportunities and Challenges,” the two-day conference will provide a platform for prominent Saudi, Arab and foreign media figures to discuss the latest developments and challenges facing the industry.

Chairman of the SJA, Khalid bin Hamed Al-Malik, said the forum would become an annual event aimed at strengthening Riyadh’s profile as the region’s media capital while also boosting the Kingdom’s reputation as a leading country in the global political and economic arena.

“The media’s role is essential and influential,” Al-Malik said. “This forum will open the way for further discussions, put forward views about the media industry in general and create dialogue with others to better understand global and regional practices.”

He added that the forum and awards were directly supported by the Saudi Minister of Media, Turki Al-Shabanah, who had already held a number of meetings with SJA board members to promote different industry initiatives.

Saudi Media Forum and Awards general manager and SJA board member, Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, said the Kingdom’s influential political and economic role on the international stage had to be matched by an effective media that was proportionate to the country’s status and importance.

Al-Harthi added that the assembly would discuss trans-continental media practices and global use of media content as a means of soft influence and power. “The forum will offer the chance to touch on the challenges the media industry and social networking platforms face. The event’s agenda will include major work sessions and panel discussions.”

Examining the developments related to the economics of the media industry and issues faced by local media institutions will also be on the forum’s roster. Plus, the gathering will showcase international knowhow about overcoming challenges and the best ways to adapt to changes in the sector.

The forum is expected to attract media experts and professionals from around the world, and Al- Harthi said that the rapid changes taking place in the industry necessitated certifying local media groups and giving them the chance to be mindful of international advances in order to gain skills and competency.

“Such provisions and interactions will enhance and boost their awareness and understanding of the future and challenges for the media, especially since the media’s role is already rooted as one of the most important and influential weapons within the international arena,” he added.

This year’s forum slogan was consistent with the information age and its numerous and diverse sources and communication networks, Al-Harthi said. “The use of information in a timely manner and objective context makes it important to concentrate on the content and to take the profession’s ethics and values into account.”

The general manager said the conference would provide an opportunity to build a mental image that reflects the new Saudi Arabia with its spirit, vitality and ambitions, in the presence of major influencers in the international media industry.

The event will also promote the role of Saudi media in shaping global public opinion and Al-Harthi emphasized the importance of developing an international network of relationships between local and global media institutions.

He said the media awards would encourage and recognize the value of outstanding and professional work by the Kingdom’s journalists and would be split into four categories: Press, visual production, audio production and personality of the year. Winners would receive financial and supportive prizes.

Al- Harthi added that journalists, academics and media representatives in government and private institutions would soon be able to register for the forum and awards.

