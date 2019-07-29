You are here

Saudi tourism chief examines final preparations for Taif Season

The festival seeks to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to improve quality of life, raise living standards, and create career and investment opportunities. (SPA)
SPA
  • The festival focuses on highlighting the region’s historical and cultural status and artistic diversity
SPA
TAIF: Ahmed Al-Khateeb, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), inspected the sites where Taif Season will take place. 

He did so in the presence of Taif’s Gov. Saad Al-Maimouni, its mayor, Mohammed Hameel, and the head of its police department, Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Atwi.

Al-Khateeb examined the final preparations before the launch of Taif Season, which will take place throughout August in four central locations that will host 70 main events.

He and his colleagues toured Souq Okaz, which will host pavilions, historical events and innovative cultural activities. 

They also visited Ward village in Al-Rudaf Park, the location of the Crown Prince Camel Festival,
and sites that offer a mountain-walking experience.

Al-Khateeb stressed to workers the importance of making visitors’ experiences remarkable. He commended government agencies and the private sector for their important role in the season’s preparation.

Top tourist destination

It aims to highlight Saudi Arabia as an international tourist destination, Taif’s historical and civilizational status, its cultural and artistic diversity, and its moderate climate.

Taif Season seeks to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to improve quality of life, raise living standards, and create career and investment opportunities.

“Taif Season is at full readiness
to receive families. It includes … recreational and qualitative cultural events all over Taif,” Al-Khateeb said.

The season depends on positive engagement with Taif’s residents, and is providing seasonal job opportunities for young men and women, as well as investment opportunities for regional entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises, he added. 

Role of private sector

“We’ll celebrate a successful season,” he said, urging the private sector to contribute to enriching future ones.

The event also aims to provide thousands of temporary and
permanent jobs in the sector while encouraging investment opportunities.

SCTH officials said events being lined up for the Taif Season were part of coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors.

The aim of Taif Season was to consolidate its stature as a top Arab destination by putting the area’s rich history and culture under the spotlight with a range of family entertainment and tourist events, organizers said. 

Taif Season has its own dedicated social media account, in addition to the Saudi Seasons website. 

Al-Ula: A wonder of Arabia

Arab News
  • The exhibition is a tribute to the most important archaeological work carried out over the past 20 years
  • The exhibition recreates an Al-Ula garden in which visitors can stroll around and soak up local essences
Arab News
AL-ULA: The region of Al-Ula is an exquisite sight, from the deep green of the oasis and the ochre of the sand, to the red of the sandstone canyons and the black tones of the volcanic rocks. This enchanting setting is home to one of the most fertile valleys in the Arabian Peninsula.
In Al-Ula, numerous societies and civilizations have followed one another: Neolithic, Nabataean, Roman, Umayyad, Abbasid and Ottoman, among others. Their remains have been exceptionally preserved.
The Al-Ula: Wonder of Arabia exhibition introduces visitors to this dual natural and human heritage.
It includes rare archaeological objects and artefacts, as well as digital, sound and sensory devices, all supported by exclusive videos by Yann Arthus-Bertrand, an environmentalist, activist, journalist and photographer.
The exhibition is a tribute to the most important archaeological work carried out over the past 20 years, led by its two curators: French archaeologist and epigraphist Laila Nehme, and Saudi archaeologist Abdulrahman Al-Suhaibani.
Their research has brought to light exceptional remains, some of which will be exhibited for the first time.
Arthus-Bertrand’s monumental images project visitors into the majesty of Al-Ula’s reliefs and colors.
There is a Nabataean funeral ceremony in a replica of one of Hegra’s famous tombs. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is comparable in scale and importance to Petra in Jordan.
Monumental statues and numerous archaeological objects punctuate the exhibition and illustrate the richness of Al-Ula’s past.
An inscription dated 280 AD, a real missing link between the Nabataean and Arabic alphabets, is on display for the first time, demonstrating how Al-Ula offers a unique testimony to the birth of the Arabic language.
The exhibition ends with a guided tour of the old town of Al-Ula, which was inhabited for 800 years by indigenous communities and by pilgrims journeying to Makkah.
Al-Ula remains a vibrant place. Visitors to the exhibition will learn about the daily life of people who have occupied the valley over the centuries and up to the present day, via activities, archaeological specimens, plants, traditional tools, photographs and contemporary testimonies.
The exhibition recreates an Al-Ula garden in which visitors can stroll around and soak up local essences — such as moringa, date and fig — through olfactory installations.
“We are delighted that the first international exhibition dedicated to the inhabitants, heritage and history of Al-Ula is being launched at the Arab World Institute,” said Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud, governor of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula.
“A true crossroads between three continents and the former gateway from Arabia to the Mediterranean, Al-Ula is home to some of Saudi Arabia’s most important cultural and historical sites,” he added.
“This exhibition expands the global understanding of Nabataean, Dadanite and ancient Islamic civilizations, and supports our mission to conserve the important heritage of Al-Ula for future generations.”
Jack Lang, president of the Arab World Institute, said it is “delighted to introduce civilizations that have flourished in the amazing lunar landscape of Al-Ula — a landscape composed of mountains, hills and rivers, adorned with colors that change from morning to evening, where calm, silence, tranquility and mystery are intertwined.”
He added: “The exhibition we are preparing must be grandiose, in line with Al-Ula’s greatness. It will give you the opportunity to dream, and will invite you to participate in a journey between heaven and earth in an exceptional place.”

