Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz happy to be home after surviving shooting

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been released following three surgeries and seven weeks in hospital as a result of being shot in his native Dominican Republic. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The retired Major League Baseball star had emergency surgery
  • The investigation of the shooting continues
LOS ANGELES: Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, thanking fans for their prayers and good wishes, said Monday he's happy to be with family seven weeks after he was shot in his native Dominican Republic.
"Being at home and look at my family celebrating that I'm here safe is priceless," Ortiz said in an Instagram post that featured photos of a feast of steak, pasta and fish being prepared.
"Too bad I can't crush food yet!!!!" added Ortiz, who was shot on June 9 as he sat in a nightclub in his hometown of Santo Domingo.
The retired Major League Baseball star had emergency surgery that night and was then flown to a Boston area hospital for further surgery and treatment, finally leaving hospital on Friday.
The investigation of the shooting continues, but authorities in the Dominican Republic said Ortiz was shot in a case of mistaken identity.
In a separate statement released through a public relations firm, the 43-year-old thanked the Red Sox for providing the club's plane to fly him to Boston and for their continued support during treatment for serious injuries.
He also thanked the fans of "Red Sox Nation" and supporters in the Dominican Republic who have offered their support and prayers.
"Big Papi will be back soon," he said in the statement.

Topics: baseball David Ortiz Boston Red Sox Dominican Republic

Saudi Arabia appoint Herve Renard as coach

Updated 29 July 2019
AFP
0

  • Herve Renard: Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent
  • Yasser Almisehal: The choice was made on a great name, capable of bringing something extra to Saudi football
RIYADH: Herve Renard, who resigned as Morocco coach following the team’s surprise elimination at the African Cup of Nations, said on Monday he was taking over Saudi Arabia’s national team.
“Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent,” the 50-year-old Frenchman tweeted.
He led Zambia to a surprise African Cup of Nations title in 2015 and has also coached the national teams of Angola, Ivory Coast and Morocco in Africa, as well as clubs in France, England, Algeria and Vietnam.
The Saudi Football Federation confirmed the appointment, with its boss Yasser Almisehal saying “the choice was made on a great name, capable of bringing something extra to Saudi football.”

Topics: Herve Renard The Green Falcons

