Startup of the Week: Baker Bee offers simple yet decadent brownies

A Saudi bakery business specializing in brownies is finding sweet success with a mouthwatering range of lovingly created products.

Bushra Khalid set up her Jeddah-based enterprise after being encouraged by a friend to put her baking skills to commercial use.

And after a period of trial and error her Baker Bee business is generating quite a buzz among her growing customer base.

Using a mix of traditional distribution methods and internet technology, Khalid is expanding her market coverage by keeping production of her brownies simple but precise.

“Brownie Glory” is her original decadent dessert, with “Over the Fudge” adding chocolate chunks to the rich treat, and “Pecan Lickin’” introducing nuts. All can be viewed on her Instagram social media site.

Khalid told Arab News that she had been persuaded to go into business by a pal. “There was huge support and an untiring push of a good friend who made me realize that I could do it and shouldn’t just waste my skills. I’ll always count that friend in every milestone I come to in this very important part of my life.”

For her, this business is a journey to explore herself and what she was capable of.

“Startups come with a load of challenges and you have to take in an ample amount of patience. It’s like you are giving and giving and giving whereas it seems like it’s not going anywhere, which makes one feel as if everything and every single effort is in vain.”

Khalid said the secret to success was technique. “I feel brownies or any other dessert are not just like ‘a food’ it is ‘the food’ and it has to be made with many precise techniques. A dessert demands delicacy and accuracy. They say that the secret ingredient is always love.”

Baker Bee comes in aesthetically pleasing packaging and as gifts with a scented candle.

She added: “I have received such generous and excellent reviews. Feedback and reviews really do play a crucial part. Customers and their reviews are something a business could live for. They are the cause of us keeping going and moving forward.”

For her future, she wishes to become a go-to place for anyone with a sweet tooth. Instagram handle: @bakerbee.jed