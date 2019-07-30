You are here

Saudi justice ministry announces grade-7 "notary public" vacancies for women

The new announcement of notary public posts offers women an opportunity to enroll in a host of important government positions. (SPA)
Updated 30 July 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
Saudi justice ministry announces grade-7 "notary public" vacancies for women

  • The new announcement of notary public posts offers women an opportunity to enroll in a host of important government positions
Updated 30 July 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: Saudi women will be able to apply for government notary posts following a milestone move by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice.
The ministry announced grade-7 “notary public” vacancies for women, who will work at notarial offices across the country. The breakthrough move to boost female employment within the legal sector comes as part of ministry plans to support and empower women, widen career options and encourage them play a bigger role in the sector.
The new announcement of notary public posts offers women an opportunity to enroll in a host of important government positions. Eligible female employees previously worked in private notarial offices, helping to provide wider notarial services options to clients. Applications will be available for a week from July 30 through the ministry’s portal, www.moj.gov.sa.
Within a span of just two years, the Kingdom has undergone massive changes, resulting in a sharp elevation in women’s status, level of participation in the workforce and contribution to the national economy. 

Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

Updated 30 July 2019
AP
Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

  • A vote Monday to override Trump's veto failed, 45-40. A two-thirds vote was needed.
Updated 30 July 2019
AP
The US Senate has failed to override a series of vetoes issued by President Donald Trump over his administration's plans to sell billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump's decision to sell the weapons in a way that would have bypassed congressional review infuriated lawmakers. In a bipartisan pushback, Democrats and Republicans banded together to pass resolutions blocking the $8.1 billion weapons sales to the U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf.
A vote Monday to override Trump's veto failed, 45-40. A two-thirds vote was needed.
The White House said stopping the sales would send a signal that the United States doesn't stand by its partners and allies, particularly at a time when threats from hostile countries such as Iran are increasing.

