Saudi justice ministry announces grade-7 “notary public” vacancies for women

JEDDAH: Saudi women will be able to apply for government notary posts following a milestone move by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice.

The ministry announced grade-7 “notary public” vacancies for women, who will work at notarial offices across the country. The breakthrough move to boost female employment within the legal sector comes as part of ministry plans to support and empower women, widen career options and encourage them play a bigger role in the sector.

The new announcement of notary public posts offers women an opportunity to enroll in a host of important government positions. Eligible female employees previously worked in private notarial offices, helping to provide wider notarial services options to clients. Applications will be available for a week from July 30 through the ministry’s portal, www.moj.gov.sa.

Within a span of just two years, the Kingdom has undergone massive changes, resulting in a sharp elevation in women’s status, level of participation in the workforce and contribution to the national economy.