﻿

King Salman performs funeral prayers for late Prince Bandar 

Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was laid to rest on Monday. (SPA)
Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was laid to rest on Monday. (SPA)
Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was laid to rest on Monday. (SPA)
Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was laid to rest on Monday. (SPA)
Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was laid to rest on Monday. (SPA)
Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was laid to rest on Monday. (SPA)
Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was laid to rest on Monday. (SPA)
Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was laid to rest on Monday. (SPA)
Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was laid to rest on Monday. (SPA)
Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was laid to rest on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 30 July 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Salman performed funeral prayers for the late Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud along with masses of worshipers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday.

Condolences have poured in for Prince Bandar , who was the tenth son of Ibn Saud, the first monarch of Saudi Arabia, and the eldest surviving member of the ruling family.

Phone calls and cables of condolences have been received by King Salman since Prince Bandar’s passing on Sunday evening.

On Monday, the US ambassador to the Kingdom offered his condolences to King Salman and the entire Saudi nation on the news of the passing.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other family members at the burial. (SPA)

Among those present at the funeral was Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as Prince Bandar’s younger brother Prince Ahmed.

His body was laid to rest in Makkah’s Adl cemetery. 

Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

Updated 30 July 2019
AP
0

Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

  • A vote Monday to override Trump's veto failed, 45-40. A two-thirds vote was needed.
Updated 30 July 2019
AP
0

The US Senate has failed to override a series of vetoes issued by President Donald Trump over his administration's plans to sell billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump's decision to sell the weapons in a way that would have bypassed congressional review infuriated lawmakers. In a bipartisan pushback, Democrats and Republicans banded together to pass resolutions blocking the $8.1 billion weapons sales to the U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf.
A vote Monday to override Trump's veto failed, 45-40. A two-thirds vote was needed.
The White House said stopping the sales would send a signal that the United States doesn't stand by its partners and allies, particularly at a time when threats from hostile countries such as Iran are increasing.

