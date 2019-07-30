Libya’s Mitiga airport halts air traffic following air strike

You are here

Updated 30 July 2019
Reuters
Updated 30 July 2019
Reuters
TRIPOLI: Missiles on Monday hit Tripoli’s only functioning Mitiga airport which remained closed to air traffic, causing chaos and fear among passengers, witnesses said.
Authorities announced the closure of the airport’s air space twice on Monday after it was hit by rockets. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
After the destruction of Tripoli International Airport in 2014 in a civil war between armed groups vying for power, Mitiga became the area’s only airport running domestic and international flights.
The airport has been targeted with missiles on different occasions in recent years as OPEC member Libya slid into chaos following the fall of leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
A few minutes after the airport resumed air traffic on Monday, passengers preparing to board a Tunisia-bound plane had to be taken back to the terminal when three missiles were seen falling nearby, a Reuters witness said.
Libyans mainly fly to Tunisia for better medical services.
“A missile fell on an open area and caused a black smoke,” the witness said.
Many passengers had to return to Tripoli as flights were canceled due to security concerns while others queued in front of airline agencies to seek information.
“When will this tragedy end?” a woman said while holding her daughter and staring at the black smoke caused by the attack.
Many people were also seen rushing to their relatives who had been scheduled to take off.
Airport staff said air traffic would likely resume on Wednesday morning. 

Updated 30 July 2019
Daoud Kuttab
Updated 30 July 2019
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: Palestinian politicians in Israel will run on a joint list for election to the Knesset in September.

The rare show of Palestinian unity may thwart a second attempt by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a coalition government, which he failed to do after elections in April.

The Palestinians have contested elections only once before on a joint list, in 2016, when they won 13 seats. Fragmented again in April’s poll, they won only 10.

If the Palestinian list repeats its 2016 performance, Netanyahu will struggle to form a coalition with his far-right allies. His failure to do so in April led to September’s election, and the prime minister’s position is further complicated by his indictment on corruption charges.

“We are fighting racism and we want the voices of the authentic Palestinian minority in Israel to be heard,” Knesset member Ahmad Tibi told Arab News. “We want to be part of the change in the political party landscape by defeating the right-wing forces and bringing down Netanyahu.”

Another Knesset member, Aida Tuma-Suleiman, told Arab News the joint list was a victory for the Palestinian minority in Israel
and for the Palestinian people
as a whole. 

“The joining together of different political factions is a unique occurrence in Arab political life,”
she said.

“With hard work we can get our people out to ballot boxes and get rid of Netanyahu once and for all.”

