Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

King Salman performs funeral prayers for late Prince Bandar

JEDDAH: King Salman performed funeral prayers for the late Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud along with masses of worshipers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday.

Condolences have poured in for Prince Bandar , who was the tenth son of Ibn Saud, the first monarch of Saudi Arabia, and the eldest surviving member of the ruling family.

Phone calls and cables of condolences have been received by King Salman since Prince Bandar’s passing on Sunday evening.

On Monday, the US ambassador to the Kingdom offered his condolences to King Salman and the entire Saudi nation on the news of the passing.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other family members at the burial. (SPA)

Among those present at the funeral was Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as Prince Bandar’s younger brother Prince Ahmed.

His body was laid to rest in Makkah’s Adl cemetery.