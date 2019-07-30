You are here

  • Home
  • Capital One says information of over 100 mln individuals in US, Canada hacked
﻿

Capital One says information of over 100 mln individuals in US, Canada hacked

In this file photo taken on April 17, 2019 A US flag flies above the Capital One Bank Headquarters in New York City. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

Capital One says information of over 100 mln individuals in US, Canada hacked

  • The hacker did not gain access to credit card account numbers, but about 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised, Capital One said
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

SEATTLE: Capital One Financial Corp. said on Monday that personal information including names and addresses of about 100 million individuals in the United States and 6 million people in Canada were obtained by a hacker who has been arrested.
The suspect, a 33-year-old former Seattle technology company software engineer identified as Paige Thompson, made her initial appearance in US District Court in Seattle on Monday, the US Attorney’s office said.
According to a complaint filed in the District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle, Thompson posted information from her hack, which occurred between March 12 and July 17, on coding platform GitHub. Another user saw the post and notified Capital One of the breach.
Law enforcement officials were able to track Thompson down as the page she posted on contained her full name as part of its digital address, the complaint said. Capital One said it identified the hack on July 19.
A representative for the US Attorney’s office said it was not immediately clear what the suspect’s motive was.
The incident is expected to cost between $100 million and $150 million in 2019, mainly because of customer notifications, credit monitoring and legal support, Capital One said.
The hacker did not gain access to credit card account numbers, but about 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised, Capital One said. Other personal information accessed included phone numbers and credit scores
About 1 million social insurance numbers of the company’s Canadian credit card customers were also compromised.
The Capital One hacker was able to gain access to the data through a misconfigured web application firewall, the US Attorney’s office said.
Credit-reporting company Equifax Inc. said last week it would pay up to $700 million to settle claims it broke the law during a 2017 data breach when roughly 147 million people had information, including Social Security numbers and driver’s license data, compromised.
Capital One shares fell 4 percent in late extended trading.

Topics: Capital One

Related

0
Media
Companies using Facebook ‘Like’ button liable for data collection
0
Lifestyle
‘The Great Hack’: Manipulating people with their own data

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says assets grew by 80% to $229bn in 2018

Updated 29 July 2019
Reuters
0

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says assets grew by 80% to $229bn in 2018

  • Mubadala’s assets under management totalled 841 billion dirhams ($229 billion) last year compared to 469 billion dirhams in 2017
  • The results are the first since Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, joined Mubadala last year
Updated 29 July 2019
Reuters
0

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co. said on Monday its assets under management rose 80% in 2018, as it continues to invest across sectors globally.

The results are the first since Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, joined Mubadala last year.

Mubadala’s assets under management totalled 841 billion dirhams ($229 billion) last year compared to 469 billion dirhams in 2017, it said in a statement.

Total comprehensive income was 12.5 billion dirhams in 2018, up 21.3% from 10.3 billion dirhams in 2017, it said.

“The addition of the Abu Dhabi Investment Council was a transformational step, strengthening our position as an international investor across different sectors,” said Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, group chief executive and managing director of Mubadala.

As part of its diversification strategy, Mubadala invested 70.1 billion dirhams last year across existing investment sectors including technology, aerospace, commodities and financial services as well as new sectors such as medtech and agribusiness.

Mubadala monetised mature assets worth 55.4 billion dirhams last year that included equity stakes in Advanced Micro Devices , EMI Music and Abu Dhabi Terminals.

Unlisted Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle Group, among others, has committed $15 billion to the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund. It is assessing its commitment to Vision Fund II.

But the addition of ADIC is strengthening Mubadala’s position as an international investor.

“Technological disruption is creating the potential for value across all sectors, which is an opportunity for us to deepen our position as a major global investor,” said Mubarak, adding they were also activating investments and relationships to establish Abu Dhabi as a regional technology hub.

Mubadala reduced its corporate debt through a combination of repayments, new issuances and favorable exchange movements, the statement said, without elaborating.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Mubadala

Related

0
Business & Economy
Mubadala launches $1b Abu Dhabi-based investment fund
0
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala flexes muscles in Russia

Latest updates

Capital One says information of over 100 mln individuals in US, Canada hacked
0
Small plane crashes in Pakistan, killing at least 12
0
Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales
0
Libya’s Mitiga airport halts air traffic following air strike
0
Ethiopia plants more than 200 million trees in 1 day
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.