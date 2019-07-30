You are here

Highlights from the Dubai art exhibition ‘Made in Tashkeel 2019’

'Made in Tashkeel 2019'. (Supplied)
Here are some selected works from Arab artists being shown in the Dubai art space’s annual exhibition. 

‘Come Fly With Me’

Badr Abbas

The self-taught Emirati artist uses much of his Cubist-style work to explore his country’s heritage. Of this piece, he writes, “We are inheriting a culture of eating in the UAE that is bypassing our traditional recipes and laying on some serious calories. Even in-flight, the menu options are deliciously varied … Indulgence has become more accessible than ever before.” The “Food for Thought” series, Abbas says, is “a satirical representation of modern culture.”

‘Relations’

Ibraheem Khamayseh

Khamayseh, who was born in Riyadh, and whose father is a calligrapher, contributes this piece, which he describes as “an experiment in letterforms.” He built it up from a collection of “daily sketches, experimental studies and graphic elements” and says that it is an attempt to break the rules of lettering by looking at the letters “as shapes and forms, rather than their functionality.”

‘State of Mind: The Struggle To Create’

Ichraq Bouzidi

The Dubai-based Moroccan artist is described by Tashkeel as “an admirer of both surrealism and minimalism” whose work “taps into the duality between real and surreal in a theatrical but minimalist way.” This mixed-media triptych, she says, represents “the struggle to create, the first phase in the process of shaping an artistic work — often inevitable, always consuming.”

‘Abandoned Places’

Jassim Al-Awadhi

One of the UAE’s premier photographers, Al-Awadhi has worked in the crime-scene field for over 20 years, which has had a significant influence on his photography, which, Tashkeel says, combines “documentation and nature, adopting an integrated approach of science and philosophy.” His “Abandoned Places” series, Al-Awadhi says, reveals locations where “silence has become the master, and repeated this scene every day without boredom.”

‘Entanglement’ 

Joanna Barakat

Barakat, a UAE-based Palestinian artist, uses painting, photography and tatreez (Palestinian embroidery) in her work “to question collective ideas and stereotypes using a reimagined Palestinian aesthetic.  In this work, two identical motifs are joined. The four squares in each motif “resemble the four chambers of the heart,” while their connection “removes the illusion of separateness.”

‘Sheep’

Khaled Al-Shaer

The young Emirati artist’s “Sheep” is a humorous look at “connotations that the Emirati community has used in identifying certain characteristics of individuals in the dating scene,” he says. Specifically, it’s a portrayal of men who continue to pursue women whom it’s clear have no interest in them. “He continuously follows her around as though called upon by a shepherd,” Al-Shaer says.

‘Temporary Memory’

Ruba Al-Araji

Al-Araji was born and raised in Baghdad, and is a trained architect whose artwork varies from realistic portraits to comic-book art. This piece, she says, depicts a “living station” with “cells that form to control the objects that we see around us,” as well as the effect that words play on our behavior, “changing the way we feel on a day-to-day basis.”

Bling it on: KAGE introduces costume jewelry line

Basma Abu Ghazaleh’s contemporary fashion label celebrates its tenth anniversary. (Supplied)
  • Basma Abu Ghazaleh’s contemporary fashion label celebrates its tenth anniversary
DUBAI: Fall/Winter 2019 will be a special time for KAGE the UAE’s homegrown contemporary luxe label. It will not only celebrate its tenth anniversary in September, but will also launch a costume-jewelry line.

It has been quite a journey for KAGE founder Basma Abu Ghazaleh. In 2009, she and her childhood friend, Arwa Abdelhadi, decided to design a capsule collection for a trunk show with 35 pieces to test the market. Every piece sold out. At that time there were virtually no homegrown labels that created ready-to-wear clothes — most labels from the Middle East were all about couture.

“But that was not me, and I always believe in doing what you know,” says Abu Ghazaleh. At the time, she had worked in public relations and for her family’s business — but had not found her passion. It was the same story for Abdelhadi, a buyer at Chalhoub. They decided to come together and start KAGE. The duo’s first full collection was picked by Boutique 1.

 

For the last four years, though, Abu Ghazaleh has been running KAGE by herself. “We have really matured in the last three years or so. The tailoring is much more precise, our styling is better on every level and we now do a resort collection. Plus we have run our own e-commerce destination and now we have our own jewelry line,” says Basma in her studio in Dubai Design District (D3).

When Abu Ghazaleh was eight, she created some clothes from black bin bags. She and her cousin modeled them. Perhaps she should have known then that fashion was going to be her calling.

The KAGE girl, Abu Ghazaleh explains, is someone who just likes to have fun with her fashion, which is why the expansion into costume jewelry makes sense. While KAGE’s clothes are made in the UAE, all the jewelry is produced in Lebanon. Abu Ghazaleh wears every piece herself to test out that it is comfortable. She is not from the “No pain, no gain” school of fashion.

She may have no formal training, but her clothing line has stood the test of time. “I am happy when I see someone wearing a KAGE pieces that is three years old,” she says. “That’s my aim: To make fashion that lasts.” That is why she uses mainly French fabrics, while all samples are made in her D3 Studio so she can check every detail.

KAGE’s Fall 2019 line has a very Art Deco feel. That is a style that Abu Ghazaleh has always been drawn to. While the 1920s are the muse, it is still very modern; with blazers, cocktail dresses, pants and tops that can be worn together or with other staples from your wardrobe.

There is heavy use of metallic colors, and brocade fabrics lend these easy silhouettes a very plush feel. And her debut costume jewelry collection is linked to the clothes — the shell-like geometric motif that recurs is taken from one of the fabrics in her Fall/Winter line.

There are 12 styles available in both gold and silver in the collection, which focuses on earrings and hairpins. In keeping with Abu Ghazaleh’s love of functionality, the heavier earrings have clip-on versions. It is all about luxury that is long-lasting and practical; the silk pouches used to store the jewelry are lined with velvet.

The statement-making pieces have already been worn by UAE-based social-media stars Karen Wazen Bakhazi and Dana Hourani. And while its official launch is in the fall, she has already started selling the line for the summer, as it is so travel-friendly. It seems that Abu Ghazaleh’s first jewelry collection will likely enjoy the same success as KAGE’s first efforts.

