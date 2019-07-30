You are here

  • Home
  • Delaying transition would lead to ‘more losses’ warns Sudan’s Burhan
﻿

Delaying transition would lead to ‘more losses’ warns Sudan’s Burhan

Al-Burhan thanked the Sudanese people for their patience with the interim military council and added that the council’s participation in governance was a partnership. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

Delaying transition would lead to ‘more losses’ warns Sudan’s Burhan

  • The general’s comments came a day after four Sudanese school students were among five demonstrators killed during a rally on Monday against shortages of bread and fuel
  • Al-Burhan thanked the Sudanese people for their patience with the interim military council and added that the council’s participation in governance was a partnership
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The head of Sudan’s ruling interim military council stressed the need to reach an agreement to avoid further turmoil in the country, a day after four high school students were shot dead in demonstrations.
Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said that he has authorized the negotiating delegation to reach an agreement as delaying the transition would lead to “more losses and economic deterioration.”
The general’s comments came a day after four Sudanese school students were among five demonstrators killed during a rally on Monday against shortages of bread and fuel.
“Every Sudanese killed is a great loss,” Al-Burhan said.
“The youth of Sudan aspires to a free and just homeland and we have to respond,” he added.
Al-Burhan thanked the Sudanese people for their patience with the interim military council and added that the council’s participation in governance was a partnership.

The head of Sudan's ruling military council said on Tuesday there must be immediate accountability over an incident in which at least four school children were shot dead on Monday, according to state news agency SUNA.
"What happened in El-Obeid is a regrettable and upsetting matter and the killing of peaceful citizens is unacceptable and rejected and a crime that requires immediate and deterrent accountability," Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was quoted as saying.
The ruling military council and protest leaders inked a power-sharing deal earlier this month providing for a joint civilian-military administration which in turn would install civilian rule.
That is the main demand of a nationwide protest movement that led to the April ouster of longtime leader Omar Al-Bashir and has since demanded that the generals who took his place cede power to civilians.

(With Reuters)

Topics: Sudan burhan

Related

0
Middle-East
School students shot dead at Sudan rally ahead of talks
0
Middle-East
Sudan protest leaders, rebels end rift over power deal

Moroccan king seeks government shake-up to calm frustrations

Updated 40 min 21 sec ago
AP
0

Moroccan king seeks government shake-up to calm frustrations

  • He wants a committee to oversee the government’s reforms on investment, education and health
  • Poverty rates in Morocco remain high and social frustration has led to two major protests in the past three years
Updated 40 min 21 sec ago
AP
0

RABAT, Morocco: Morocco’s king is calling for a government reshuffle, seeking “new blood” and saying the country’s development policy isn’t doing enough to meet citizens’ needs.
In a speech Monday night marking his 20 years on the throne, King Mohammed VI reproached the Islamist-led government and tasked Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani with proposing new government candidates in the fall.
Mohammed wants a committee to oversee the government’s reforms on investment, education and health. Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told The Associated Press “the committee would make sure that all Moroccans can benefit from development projects.”
Morocco recently launched one of the world’s biggest solar plants and one of the fastest trains in Africa, but poverty rates remain high and social frustration has led to two major protests in the past three years.

Topics: Morocco

Related

0
Middle-East
Landslide kills 15 in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, authorities say
0
Middle-East
Three Moroccans get death sentence for killing Scandinavian women

Latest updates

Delaying transition would lead to ‘more losses’ warns Sudan’s Burhan
0
Abu Dhabi creates $163m fund for ‘mega-events’
0
UK PM Johnson’s no-deal Brexit gamble hammers sterling
0
Moroccan king seeks government shake-up to calm frustrations
0
Iranians say US sanctions blocking access to needed medicine
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.