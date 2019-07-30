Mosque in Ireland ‘severely vandalized’ in suspected hate attack

A mosque in Ireland was left “severely vandalized” on Monday, a local Muslim group told the Irish Times.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association group suspects the involvement of two far-right Irish group members in the attack on the Maryam Mosque in the western city of Galway.

The Mosque, which serves the city’s 200 Ahmadi Muslims, had its locks and windows destroyed, as well as the security camera equipment stolen.

The office of the mosque’s Imam Ibrahim Noonan was also wrecked, the report said.

“The taking of the security equipment suggests an effort to hide their tracks. It indicates a level of planning and sophistication,” a police officer told the Irish daily.

The imam said he was warned of a planned attack on the mosque three months earlier by an unidentified caller.

The suspected two far-right groups were mentioned in the anonymous call with the name of a prominent UK far-right activist.

The attack on the Maryam Mosque is the second attack since it opened in 2014.

Groups like the Galway Anti-Racism Network planned with the Muslim community in Galway a gathering at the mosque on Monday night.