Houthis massacre of Saada market kills 10: Yemeni official

DUBAI: The Houthi militia bombed a market in Saada, killing 10 and wounding 20, a Yemeni government source told the Saudi News Agency on Tuesday.

The source condemned the attack, which was caused using a Katyusha rocket launcher. This is not the first time global organizations disregard these repeated terrorist crimes against civilians, the source said.

The source called for the international community to take a clear stance on these terrorist acts and the escalating humanitarian catastrophe.

The use of such terrorist methods and gang behavior would not succeed in achieving what the Iranian-backed Houthi militia seeks, which is forcing the Yemeni people to accept its rebellion, the source added.

The Yemeni official echoed the government’s call to the United Nations, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Security Council and international organizations to exert more pressure to stop the militia from targeting civilians.

The militia has previously bombed a market in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, all of which led to dozens of civilian casualties.