Houthis massacre of Saada market kills 10: Yemeni official

The militia has previously bombed a market in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, all of which led to dozens of civilian casualties. (Shutterstock)
  • A Yemeni government source called for the international community to take a clear stance on these terrorist acts and the escalating humanitarian catastrophe
  • The source condemned the attack, which was caused using a Katyusha rocket launcher
DUBAI: The Houthi militia bombed a market in Saada, killing 10 and wounding 20, a Yemeni government source told the Saudi News Agency on Tuesday. 

The source condemned the attack, which was caused using a Katyusha rocket launcher. This is not the first time global organizations disregard these repeated terrorist crimes against civilians, the source said.  

The source called for the international community to take a clear stance on these terrorist acts and the escalating humanitarian catastrophe.

The use of such terrorist methods and gang behavior would not succeed in achieving what the Iranian-backed Houthi militia seeks, which is forcing the Yemeni people to accept its rebellion, the source added. 

The Yemeni official echoed the government’s call to the United Nations, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Security Council and international organizations to exert more pressure to stop the militia from targeting civilians.

The militia has previously bombed a market in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, all of which led to dozens of civilian casualties. 

US asks Europe to secure Strait of Hormuz, combat Iran aggression

Updated 43 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

US asks Europe to secure Strait of Hormuz, combat Iran aggression

  • The comments confirmed by embassy spokesman
  • The UK sent its Type 45 Destroyer HMS Duncan to the region on July 29
Updated 43 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

BERLIN: The US has formally asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz and to combat Iranian aggression, the US Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday.

At a time of heightened tension between the United States and Iran, Washington has proposed stepping up efforts to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf, through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes.

“We’ve formally asked Germany to join France and the UK to help secure the Straits of Hormuz and combat Iranian aggression. Members of the German government have been clear that freedom of navigation should be protected... Our question is, protected by whom,” said an Embassy spokeswoman.

The comments, initially reported by Germany's DPA news agency, were confirmed by an Embassy spokesman.

Ties between Iran and the United States have deteriorated since Washington pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. Recent attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have further soured relations.

There is considerable opposition among Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition, to getting involved in a US-led mission.

“The German government has already rejected participation in the US military mission, Operation Sentinel, to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” said Nils Schmid, a foreign affairs spokesman for the SPD parliamentary party.

“It should stay like that. Otherwise, there is a risk of being pulled into a war against Iran on the side of the United States,” he added in an interview with the Stuttgarter Zeitung.

