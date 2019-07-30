Dunes London launches Eid Capsul Collection

Dune London has launched an “Eid-ready” capsule collection.
“This beautiful new collection features in-house designed trims and ever-popular statement jewels, as well as a brand-new bespoke monogram story across bestselling profiles,” the company said.
“Discover ladies’ shoes and accessories in a stunning color palette that is both rich and impactful. In crushed velvets, suede and metallic lurex, the collection features a variety of heel heights to suit any occasion, as well as easy slip-on styles.
“Complete the look with a matching clutch or micro bag for head-to-toe elegance,” it added.