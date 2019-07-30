Dunes London launches Eid Capsul Collection

2018 World Rally Champion signs an exclusive agreement with Sporyah for exclusive marketing

RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Shaqawi, 2018 World Rally Champion signed an agreement with Sporyah for exclusive marketing until 2025.

In accordance with the agreement, Sporyah will manage the exclusive marketing of the Rally team led by Al-Shaqawi in all local and international events the team participates in.

Al-Shaqawi said: “The agreement is in the context of the strategic plan to promote the sustainable presence of the team as a real competitor, particularly in international competitions”.

Sporyah’s CEO, Fahd Al-Mutairi stressed that the agreement is a good example to promote the presence of Saudi champions and show professionalism that reflects the development of the sport in the Kingdom.

The signing of the agreement coincides with the preparations of the team – that won the 2018 World Rally Championship – for many local and international competitions, primarily Dakar Rally 2020 with one of its first phases that will be held in the Kingdom for the first time.

Al-Shaqawi’s team will participate in the Kingdom’s Rally Championship 2020 which consists of six phases, including Hail International Rally.

The team will also participate in the Baja and Cross-Country world rally championship which consists of 12 phases in a number of countries.

Ahmed Al-Shaqawi had won a number of local titles such as Hail International Rally in its T2 category in 2012 and 2013, and culminated in the winning the 2018 World Rally Championship where he secured his title in the second last round of the championship.