Dunes London launches Eid Capsul Collection

Dune London has launched an “Eid-ready” capsule collection.

“This beautiful new collection features in-house designed trims and ever-popular statement jewels, as well as a brand-new bespoke monogram story across bestselling profiles,” the company said.

“Discover ladies’ shoes and accessories in a stunning color palette that is both rich and impactful. In crushed velvets, suede and metallic lurex, the collection features a variety of heel heights to suit any occasion, as well as easy slip-on styles.

“Complete the look with a matching clutch or micro bag for head-to-toe elegance,” it added.

Topics: London

2018 World Rally Champion signs an exclusive agreement with Sporyah for exclusive marketing

Updated 29 July 2019
Arab News
0

2018 World Rally Champion signs an exclusive agreement with Sporyah for exclusive marketing

  • In accordance with the agreement, Sporyah will manage the exclusive marketing of the Rally team led by Al-Shaqawi
  • Sporyah’s CEO, Fahd Al-Mutairi stressed that the agreement is a good example to promote the presence of Saudi champions
Updated 29 July 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Shaqawi, 2018 World Rally Champion signed an agreement with Sporyah for exclusive marketing until 2025.
In accordance with the agreement, Sporyah will manage the exclusive marketing of the Rally team led by Al-Shaqawi in all local and international events the team participates in.
Al-Shaqawi said: “The agreement is in the context of the strategic plan to promote the sustainable presence of the team as a real competitor, particularly in international competitions”.
Sporyah’s CEO, Fahd Al-Mutairi stressed that the agreement is a good example to promote the presence of Saudi champions and show professionalism that reflects the development of the sport in the Kingdom.
The signing of the agreement coincides with the preparations of the team – that won the 2018 World Rally Championship – for many local and international competitions, primarily Dakar Rally 2020 with one of its first phases that will be held in the Kingdom for the first time.
Al-Shaqawi’s team will participate in the Kingdom’s Rally Championship 2020 which consists of six phases, including Hail International Rally.
The team will also participate in the Baja and Cross-Country world rally championship which consists of 12 phases in a number of countries.
Ahmed Al-Shaqawi had won a number of local titles such as Hail International Rally in its T2 category in 2012 and 2013, and culminated in the winning the 2018 World Rally Championship where he secured his title in the second last round of the championship.

Topics: Sporyah Saudi Arabia

