You are here

  • Home
  • Nearly 1 in 3 Egyptians live below poverty line
﻿

Nearly 1 in 3 Egyptians live below poverty line

The Washington-based financial institution approved the tranche last week saying Egypt's economic outlook had "improved markedly since 2016". (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
0

Nearly 1 in 3 Egyptians live below poverty line

  • The latest poverty figures come as Egypt prepares to receive the final $2 billion tranche of a $12 billion loan package negotiated with the International Monetary Fund in 2016
  • The Washington-based financial institution approved the tranche last week saying Egypt's economic outlook had "improved markedly since 2016"
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
0

CAIRO: Nearly a third of Egyptians live below the poverty line, up from 27.8 percent in 2015, Egypt's flagship state-owned newspaper Al Ahram reported on Tuesday, citing official figures.

"The poverty rate has reached 32.5% across the republic for 2017-2018," the daily quoted the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics as saying in a report released on Monday.

The agency specified the poverty line as an income of 8,827 Egyptian pounds ($533 a year, or around $1.40 a day). It said the average annual income for an Egyptian family had risen to 59,000 pounds for the same period.

The latest poverty figures come as Egypt prepares to receive the final $2 billion tranche of a $12 billion loan package negotiated with the International Monetary Fund in 2016 in return for a strict austerity programme.

The Washington-based financial institution approved the tranche last week saying Egypt's economic outlook had "improved markedly since 2016".

Since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took office in 2014, his administration has imposed sweeping economic reforms, floating the Egyptian pound and slashing state subsidies for basic goods and services.

The economy took a battering in the immediate aftermath of the Arab Spring revolution that ousted longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Direct foreign investment has grown to record levels but both household costs and the national debt have ballooned since the pound was floated in November 2016 leading to a sharp depreciation.

Egypt raised fuel prices again earlier this month in its latest round of subsidy cuts. The hike followed the government's raising of electricity rates by 15 percent in May.

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Egypt fears decline in Nile water levels this year, say experts
0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s GDP growth seen slowing to 5.5% in current fiscal year: poll

Houthis massacre of Saada market kills 10: Yemeni official

The militia has previously bombed a market in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, all of which led to dozens of civilian casualties. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 July 2019
Arab News
0

Houthis massacre of Saada market kills 10: Yemeni official

  • A Yemeni government source called for the international community to take a clear stance on these terrorist acts and the escalating humanitarian catastrophe
  • The source condemned the attack, which was caused using a Katyusha rocket launcher
Updated 30 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Houthi militia bombed a market in Saada, killing 10 and wounding 20, a Yemeni government source told the Saudi News Agency on Tuesday. 

The source condemned the attack, which was caused using a Katyusha rocket launcher. This is not the first time global organizations disregard these repeated terrorist crimes against civilians, the source said.  

The source called for the international community to take a clear stance on these terrorist acts and the escalating humanitarian catastrophe.

The use of such terrorist methods and gang behavior would not succeed in achieving what the Iranian-backed Houthi militia seeks, which is forcing the Yemeni people to accept its rebellion, the source added. 

The Yemeni official echoed the government’s call to the United Nations, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Security Council and international organizations to exert more pressure to stop the militia from targeting civilians.

The militia has previously bombed a market in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, all of which led to dozens of civilian casualties. 

Topics: saada massacre

Related

0
Middle-East
Arab coalition air raids kill 10 Houthis in Saada
Breaking News 0
Arab coalition targets Houthis in Saada according to Al-Arabiya

Latest updates

Nearly 1 in 3 Egyptians live below poverty line
0
Dunes London launches Eid Capsul Collection
0
Houthis massacre of Saada market kills 10: Yemeni official
0
Mosque in Ireland ‘severely vandalized’ in suspected hate attack
0
Heavy rain triggers floods in Pakistan’s Karachi, killing 6
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.