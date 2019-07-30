You are here

British Museum explores roots of Orientalism in upcoming show

The new exhibition is set to open in October at the British Museum in London. (Supplied)
Dhai Al-Mutairi
DUBAI: A new exhibition that explores how Western artists have been inspired by the Islamic world is to open in October at the British Museum in London.

“Inspired by the East: How the Islamic World Influenced Western Art” will explore the complex cultural interactions between Europe and North America in the “West” and North Africa and the Middle East in the “East.”

The curators will explore the concept of Orientalism, the representation of the East in Western artistic depictions, where fantasy and reality were often blurred.

 “We are not only showing typical 19th-century paintings which most people think of when they think of Orientalism. You can find the roots of exchange in Orientalism as far back as the 15th century. We want to trace these early roots and show how they can still be found,” Julia Tugwell, the exhibition’s co-curator, told Arab News.

The exhibition will also feature four contemporary reactions to Orientalist imagery by Middle Eastern and North African female artists, including Lalla Essaydi’s “Women of Morocco” triptych and Inci Eviner’s 2009 video work “Harem.”

 “By finishing with four contemporary female artists they are in a sense critiquing some of these stereotypical representations, particularly of women in the 19th century, and it is important to show that this is still something that we can talk about and not something we can push aside to the past,” she said.

Orientalism reinforced a range of stereotypes associated with Eastern cultures, but the exhibition is exploring this form of art as more than a naive depiction or as dealing in stereotypes.

“Of course, there were times where this definition existed, as some people were painting just for a market to sell to, but it is more complex than that. Western artists were inspired by the Islamic ceramics that were very popular in the 19th century in London, for example decorating buildings that are still there today,” Tugwell said.

Exploring art from the Eastern world that depicts the West in a stereotyped way is a reverse form of Orientalism that is also explored in the exhibition through one example from Iran.

“It is a manuscript and it is a portrait of a European. It is interesting because it is done in a traditional kind of miniature painting style from that period,” Tugwell said. 

The exhibition will run from Oct. 10 to Jan. 26.

DUBAI: Makeup and beauty mogul Huda Kattan has revealed her latest product — a lustrous set of silk lashes created in collaboration with British influencer Lottie Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, whose brother happens to be former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, was hand-picked by Kattan to help design the first false lash to be a part of the new Huda Beauty LUXE lash category.

The pair came up with the Lottie #19 Lash, a dramatic silk lash that is the latest product in Kattan’s ever-expanding lineup of makeup and beauty goodies.

The Iraqi-American entrepreneur released her first celebrity-collaboration lashes in 2019, with Hollywood’s Jacqueline Fernandez. Kattan followed that up by working with US influencer Olivia Culpo in March and released her Tomlinson-inspired pair on Tuesday.

 “Lottie is a lash queen! If you know her, you know that,” Kattan said in a released statement. “The mutual love she has for dramatic lashes made her the perfect partner in our series of lash collaborations! We worked with Lottie to create our first LUXE silk lash which is super soft, super dramatic and super glam. These lashes are so beautiful and so Lottie!”

Tomlinson gushed about Kattan’s beauty line in a released statement.

“I’ve always been obsessed with lashes ever since I started wearing makeup. I always wanted the biggest, fullest lashes and always experimented with different styles. Huda Beauty lashes were always my favorites so when I got asked to do this collaboration, I was so excited! Huda is one of my biggest inspirations,” she said.

The new product isn’t the only reason Kattan has to celebrate this week — it was revealed that the Dubai-based star topped the beauty section of 2019’s Instagram Rich List late last week.

Edging out James Charles, Jefree Star, Nikki de Jager and Zoe Sugg — who, with Kattan, form the top 5 on the list — the influencer came in at the number one spot with her Instagram account @hudabeauty.

According to the list, compiled by Hopper HQ, the social media star is able to charge up to a reported $91,300 per sponsored post.

With 38.3 million followers on her main account — she has a more personal account, @huda, with 1.2 million followers — the makeup maven’s advertising power seems to have caught the eye of many industry leaders.

It is the second time Kattan has topped the list created by Instagram scheduling tool Hopper HQ.

